Drag Race! BMW M2 vs. Nissan Z Nismo — Which Pumped-Up Coupe Takes the Win?

The Nissan Z Nismo might not be the first car that comes to mind when you're thinking of sporty coupes, but it's one of the last two-door, two-seat sports cars on sale right now. It makes a healthy 420 horsepower from its turbocharged V6 engine, has rear-wheel drive, and sends its power through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Nismo's competitors are few and far between, but there's one sport coupe that lines up quite nicely: the BMW M2. The M2 makes 33 more horsepower from its turbocharged straight-six engine and weighs only about 100 pounds more than the Z. It's also rear-drive only, and though there is a manual transmission available, we wanted as fair a fight as possible, so we picked one with BMW's eight-speed automatic.

Here's one thing that might surprise you: As tested, the BMW M2 is actually cheaper than the Nissan Z Nismo. That makes this fight fair and square.