When Enough Isn't: 2023 Audi RS 6 and RS 7 Performance Promise More

They’re louder, they’re more powerful, and they’re lighter: Audi released the details on the new performance versions of the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback and cranked up two of its powerhouse models with substantial tweaks.

The 2022 RS 6 and RS 7 Sportback were already formidable vehicles, each powered by a 591-horsepower twin-turbo V8 capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. For 2023, these models will be bestowed with 30 more hp and nearly 37 additional lb-ft of torque to improve the 0 to 60 time by a fraction of a second.

Both six-figure luxury vehicles, the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback embrace the big gas-engine lifestyle even as the rest of the market scrambles to electrify. The German brand is reveling in the performance options of these models by reducing the insulation between the engine compartment, the interior, and the rear of the vehicle. Bring on the roar of those V8s — because you’re going to be able to hear them loud and clear.

The RS 6 Avant Performance and RS 7 Sportback Performance models also include an improved self-locking center differential to level up the wheelspin and provide better handling, along with a new set of 22-inch lightweight wheels wrapped in high-performance tires from Continental. And with the insulation reduction, the Performance models shed almost 18 pounds to make them a little lighter on their feet. Add another 11 pounds for the lighter wheels and that's close to 30 pounds the new Audis aren't carrying.

In the looks department, the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback will be offered in an array of 16 exterior colors, including metallic and matte Ascari Blue and matte Dew Silver. To differentiate the Performance models, the exterior mirrors, front spoiler, front side flaps, side sill inserts, roof rails, and the trim on the side windows and rear diffuser are painted in matte gray. Buyers can opt for the Audi logo in chrome or black, and a matte carbon/black optics package is available with black roof rails and window trim.

Audi says the RS 6 Avant Performance and the RS 7 Sportback Performance will be available starting December 8 for 135,000 euros each. U.S. pricing isn’t yet available, but the brand confirmed to Autoblog that the models will hit U.S. shores next year.