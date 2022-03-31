Where they finished

The GTI came away as the star of the day even though it didn't set the quickest time on the course. Instead, the GTI separated itself from the group with engaging handling and responsive power. This set of attributes shone brightly on the autocross track.

The fastest time of the day went to the Hyundai Elantra N. This newcomer on the scene boasted the most powerful engine and grippiest tires in the group. Its crisp steering and acceleration easily impressed. The overly digital demeanor of the car left us wanting in terms of emotion, however.

Finally, the Subaru WRX brought up the rear in terms of lap times. It was the only car featuring all-wheel drive. Not coincidentally, it was the heaviest model of the three. It felt slower to respond to commands than the others, and its AWD system didn't provide any tangible benefit when powering around our admittedly tight cone course.