2021 Hyundai Veloster N
2021 Hyundai Veloster NMSRP Range: $32,250 - $33,750
|MSRP
|$32,250
|Dealer Price
2021 Hyundai Veloster Review
- Unique and functional three-door body style
- Enjoyable power from the Veloster's turbocharged engine
- Sporty and enjoyable handling
- Base engine is underpowered
- Elevated road noise
- Long driver's door can make tight parking spots awkward
- Optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for Veloster N
- New lightweight sport front seats for Veloster N
- Features from the N's previous Performance package are now standard
- Part of the second Veloster generation introduced for 2019
Our verdict
The Veloster is an affordable fun car with unique style, performance and, relative to its size, a large and efficient interior. It's composed and comfortable enough to handle the daily grind, but still surprise you when the road opens up. An available manual transmission and a tight but compliant suspension make it a driver's delight, even if a restrictive clutch hampers some of the fun.
How does the Veloster drive?
With its predictable handling, precise steering and progressively firm braking, the Veloster — and specifically the R-Spec model — captures the spirit of sporty, lightweight compact cars. Power from the R-Spec's four-cylinder turbo engine comes on quick with no lag. And there's plenty of reassuring low-end power for low-speed city driving.
In turns and corners, there's only a hint of body roll, and the R-Spec's high-performance tires help it instantly change directions. The R-Spec comes only with a manual transmission, but the dual-clutch automatic in other turbocharged Velosters responds quickly to paddle-shifted gear changes.
How comfortable is the Veloster?
The Veloster is sportier than most compact cars, and that means a fundamentally stiff suspension. Even so, the Veloster remains comfortable for driving around town or highway cruising. The ride is composed and stable, and the suspension takes the edge off larger bumps, but the car's short wheelbase makes it more sensitive to choppy roads.
The R-Spec's seats are nicely shaped, offering ample support and side bolstering and plenty of adjustability. Some drivers will lament that the seats lack adjustable lumbar, but you can get this feature in Turbo and Turbo Ultimate models. The cabin can get noisy at highway speeds, especially when the car is equipped with high-performance tires.
How’s the interior?
The Veloster's interior is intelligently designed and packaged. It makes good use of available space afforded by the car's funky, asymmetrical styling. The long driver's door makes it tricky to get in or out in tight spaces, but shorter doors make it easier on the passenger side. There's surprisingly ample front and rear space inside the car, and most adults can sit in the rear seat without complaint, but limited headroom might annoy taller riders.
Fundamentally, the Veloster is a driver's car, and the driving position is appropriately low and sporty. The controls are logically grouped and placed close at hand. And overall visibility is good, but the massive rear pillars translate to large blind spots.
How’s the tech?
Our R-Spec test car came pretty bare-bones in terms of features, but it included Hyundai's very functional infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blue Link connected services, and a high-quality Infinity stereo system. Navigation is available with the Turbo Ultimate trim. It's a basic system but it's clear and easy to use.
The Veloster comes with an array of USB and 12-volt charging and data connections, and some trims offer a wireless charging pad. Voice commands are limited to a handful of functions, but the system responds well, even to some more natural phrases. Driver aids are sprinkled throughout the lineup, but we learned they don't always respond accurately after experiencing some false emergency-braking episodes.
How’s the storage?
The Veloster's trunk is surprisingly spacious at 19.9 cubic feet, although it relies on a low load floor to create much of that space. As a result, you'll have to lift items somewhat high to clear the trunk opening. The cabin offers plenty of spaces to store drink bottles and personal items, including wide door pockets and a large center console. Rear passengers need to make do with cupholders and a small tray.
The car seat anchors near the surface of the seats are clearly marked, but they're tucked between the cushions and offer no special access. The top tethers are inconveniently located on the trunk floor. This car is not the best one to choose if you're frequently installing and removing a car seat.
How economical is the Veloster?
The manual-equipped Turbo's estimated 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway) falls short of the Civic Si's ratings, but it's not bad for how sporty the car is. On our test loop, we averaged 32.3 mpg — a great result. Driving style will have a massive impact on your mileage. Driving hard, we saw returns well under the city estimate.
Is the Veloster a good value?
Solid build quality, competitive price, and one of the best warranties in the business make the Veloster an unbeatable value proposition. Sure, there's a lot of hard plastic around the cabin, but most of the touch points use nicer materials, and there are a variety of colors and textures that liven up the cabin. The panels fit together tightly, and overall the Veloster feels solid and substantial.
You also get Hyundai's excellent 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance and three years/36,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance. No one does it better in the class.
Wildcard
The Veloster's clutch restrictor is a notable sour spot in an otherwise standout car. We get that restrictors help with a manual transmission's long-term durability, but we'd still prefer direct control over our gear changes. Beyond that significant complaint, the Veloster is small and light and a genuine pleasure to drive. It's quirky, different and comfortable, and it has all you need for wringing out performance or simply driving at a relaxed pace to your destination.
The 2021 Hyundai Veloster remains one of the most unique cars on sale today. How is that? Well, how many cars can you think of that come with three side doors? The answer would be one: the Veloster. It has an asymmetrical three-door setup with one door on the driver's side and two on the passenger's. That quirky door arrangement improves the practicality of this small hatchback by providing better access to the rear seats compared to a regular coupe. But it also has the fun and playful driving characteristics you expect from a small performance coupe.
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|N 3dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$32,250
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|N 3dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$33,750
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Veloster safety features:
- Blue Link
- Alerts the authorities in case of an accident, locks/unlocks the doors, and allows you to check the vehicle status from your smartphone.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Audibly warns you of obstacles behind the vehicle.
- Rearview Camera
- Shows you what's behind the Veloster when you put it in reverse.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Veloster vs. the competition
Hyundai Veloster vs. Honda Civic
Thanks to its four-door arrangement and larger dimensions, the Civic is the more practical hatchback when compared to the Veloster. With a better ride as well as a higher-quality interior, it's also more refined. But that extra refinement means the Civic will demand a bit more money than what you'd pay for a similarly optioned Veloster.
Hyundai Veloster vs. Mazda 3
When it comes to style and interior quality, it's tough to match the premium feel of the Mazda 3. The Mazda also offers more rear passenger room and cargo space than the Hyundai. But the Hyundai counters with a more sporting and funky personality for buyers not ready, or willing, to grow up quite yet.
Hyundai Veloster vs. Volkswagen Golf GTI
This might not seem like a fair fight, but the more powerful and slightly larger GTI can be had, albeit in its base trim, for the same money as a nicely optioned Veloster. The GTI delivers a well-rounded performance experience with both a compliant ride and impressive acceleration. Dollar for dollar, though, the Veloster offers more features.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Veloster a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Veloster?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Veloster:
- Optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for Veloster N
- New lightweight sport front seats for Veloster N
- Features from the N's previous Performance package are now standard
- Part of the second Veloster generation introduced for 2019
Is the Hyundai Veloster reliable?
Is the 2021 Hyundai Veloster a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Veloster?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Veloster is the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,250.
Other versions include:
- N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $32,250
- N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $33,750
What are the different models of Hyundai Veloster?
More about the 2021 Hyundai Veloster
2021 Hyundai Veloster N Overview
The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N is offered in the following styles: N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM).
What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N and all its trim types.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N and all model years in our database.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Veloster N?
