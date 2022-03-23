Edmunds U-Drags: Hyundai Elantra N Stuns the Subaru WRX

These sedans, powered by turbocharged four-cylinder engines, raced alongside each other in Edmunds' unique head-to-head format. In consecutive races, with the drivers switching cars for a fair outcome, the Elantra N and WRX were pushed to their limits. In the end, one surprising car emerged as the winner.

What is U-Drags?

U-Drags is a unique racing format created by the Edmunds test team. This puts the chosen cars to a challenge of acceleration, braking and handling — all wrapped up into one exciting dash to the finish line. The cars start from a standstill and accelerate through the quarter mile, brake hard, flare out into a U-turn (U-Drags — get it?) and race back down the straightaway to the original starting line. Then the drivers swap cars and face off again.

Check out the diagram below for a visual, then read on for the details on how this edition of U-Drags finished up.