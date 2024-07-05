BMW Is Working on an EV Sport Coupe — Here's What It Could Be

Even more interesting are the in-hub-mounted electric motors. BMW and Continental have reportedly invested 15 million euros into a Munich-based company called DeepDrive. DeepDrive develops in-wheel drive units that it claims are up to 20% more efficient than typical electric drive units found in almost every EV on sale right now. BMW has traditionally had extremely tight control of its suppliers, and it makes sense that the automaker would want to implement this new tech on a future EV.

The advantages don't stop at efficiency, though. This tech will also allow BMW to vector torque at each wheel independently, and it will be instantaneous. In most cars (even EVs), power has to be routed through a multi-plate clutch or differential of some kind, but that won't be the case with the in-wheel-mounted motors. It's an extremely interesting concept, and one that BMW has been playing with for a while.

We don't know how much power the Neue Klasse coupe will make, but since it will be a dedicated M model (and outputs from BMW's motorsports arm have skyrocketed recently), we don't expect it to have anything less than 700 horsepower. As for range, charging times and pricing, we're going to have to wait a little while longer. We imagine it won't be cheap.