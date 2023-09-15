That's because the i7 keeps all of the luxurious trappings and technology of the flagship 7 Series but swaps out the gas engine for an electric powertrain and a large battery that make the big sedan even quieter and smoother on the road. It's got nearly every feature you could imagine in a vehicle, with massaging seats at all four corners and some cool ambient lighting in the panoramic glass roof.

On the safety side, the i7 also features an upgraded hands-free driving system that works up to 80 mph rather than 40 mph, as is the case in most of BMW's other vehicles. Of course, when you're stuck in traffic, you'll never get up to those speeds, but we did come away impressed with the system's consistency and lane centering when we were able to try it.

The cherry-on-top is an awesome technology feature for the back seat that is unmatched by any other luxury sedan out there. To see what it is, you'll just have to tune in — and trust us, it's worth it.