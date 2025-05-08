Honda Civic Buyer's Guide: Which Compact Is Right for You?

How do they drive?

The base Civic LX and Civic Sport are powered by gas alone; the Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid get an electrified powertrain.

The LX and Sport have a 2.0-liter inline-four that makes 150 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque. It took 9.9 seconds to get the Civic Sport sedan from 0 to 60 mph in our testing, which is super slow by modern standards. Weirdly, though, the Civic doesn't feel mega slow in day-to-day driving, but getting on the highway or passing slower traffic will take a healthy dose of throttle.

Hop into the Sport Touring and the experience is completely different. The hybrid system pairs the 2.0-liter engine with two electric motors, and total system output is a healthy 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque. The difference is noticeable: The Civic Sport Touring hybrid ran from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds — that's even quicker than the sporty Civic Si, which did the same deed in 7.2 seconds in our testing.

Regardless of engine, both Civics have above-average handling characteristics, with crisp steering and a nice ride quality. Honda really knows how to tune a suspension, and the Civic manages to feel solid but comfortable.