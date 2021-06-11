Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

Save on monthly payments or get cash back

We're focusing on deals on widely available 2021 models in the month of July, but there may not be as much to choose from compared to the last time you bought a car. Inventories are running low these days due to a semiconductor chip shortage. If you're in need of a car, our experts recommend shopping sooner rather than later. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2021 Buick Encore GX

Buick is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months on the 2021 Encore GX. The Buick Encore GX took us by surprise with its sprightly acceleration and competent handling. Buick's hallmarks, including a comfortable ride, an upscale interior and a robust list of tech features, are also included. Read more about the 2021 Encore GX

2021 Chevrolet SIlverado 1500

Chevrolet is offering $2,000 in customer cash or 0% APR for up to 72 months on the 2021 Silverado 1500. The Silverado's draw will likely be at the upper trim levels, which benefit from tech upgrades such as adaptive cruise and automatic emergency braking, and there's also an industry-first power up-and-down tailgate. Read more about the 2021 Silverado 1500

2021 Chrysler 300

Chrysler is offering 0% APR for up to 84 months on some trims of the 2021 Chrysler 300. This large sedan has been around forever, but it still distinguishes itself with a combination of performance, comfort and muscle-car styling. Acceleration is quick, and the brakes are reassuringly strong. Read more about the 2021 Chrysler 300

2021 Dodge Charger

Dodge is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months on some trims of the 2021 Dodge Charger. Similar underneath to the Chrysler 300, the Charger is the more exuberant sibling, boasting high-performance variants and an aggressive look to go with its spacious cabin. Read more about the 2021 Charger

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep is offering up to $4,000 in customer cash on the Grand Cherokee. The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers one of the most diverse lineups around for a midsize SUV. There's a wide array of trim levels suited for on- and off-road performance. From the basic Laredo to the go-nearly-anywhere Trailhawk to the insane 707-horsepower Trackhawk, the Grand Cherokee should have your needs covered. Read more about the 2021 Grand Cherokee

2021 Mazda 6

Mazda is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the Mazda, Edmunds' No. 3-ranked midsize sedan. The Mazda 6 pulls off near-luxury quality thanks to its impressive ride comfort and smart attention to detail. But its greatest trick is that it's simply a joy to drive. Read more about the 2021 Mazda 6

2021 Mini Hardtop 2 Door

Mini is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months on the Mini Hardtop 2 Door. The Mini offers much more than just nostalgia and some British flags on the side mirrors. It puts together a pleasing package for performance-hatchback shoppers, highlighted by nimble handling and zesty turbocharged acceleration. Read more about the 2021 Mini Hardtop 2 Door

2021 Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the 2021 Passat. While the Volkswagen Passat lacks personality and style, there's still a lot to like. It's comfortable and spacious, and it packs in some of the segment's best tech and driver aids. The interior is one of the biggest in the class, and the smooth ride and quiet interior remind you of its German origins. Read more about the 2021 Passat

