2023 Maserati Grecale

Limited Edition 2023 Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Arrives Stateside

Only 325 of the limited-edition Grecale will be available this fall

  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw is an automotive journalist at Edmunds.
  • Luxury brand Maserati announced a limited-edition version of its new Grecale SUV for North America.
  • The Grecale PrimaSerie will be available in dealerships this fall.
  • Buyers will have a choice of the powerful and efficient Moderna or the seriously potent Trofeo.

Earlier this year, Italian automaker Maserati unveiled the Grecale, an all-new compact SUV that will slot below the midsize Levante. Poised to battle with the likes of the Porsche Macan, the 2023 Maserati Grecale will be available with two mild hybrid engine options — for those looking for spicy performance and solid fuel economy — as well as a new, purely internal-combustion turbocharged V6 powerplant commensurate with Maserati's vroom-vroom heritage. While dealerships are taking reservations now, the Grecale won't be available until this fall, but a new limited-edition model called the PrimaSerie might make it worth the wait.

Only 325 of the Grecale PrimaSerie will be produced for the North American market, making it a very rare model indeed. Alongside its Alfa Romeo Stelvio stablemate, the Grecale will be built at Stellantis' plant in Cassino, Italy, which is in the middle of the peninsula between Rome and Naples. If only a trip to Italy were included with the purchase. Hey, we can dream, right?

Grecale PrimaSerie detailed

2023 Maserati Grecale

While the launch model of the Grecale is slotted for three trims (GT, Modena and Trofeo), the limited-edition SUV will be offered in the latter two levels. Powered by a Formula 1-inspired 523-horsepower V6, the Trofeo version will be the throatiest of the bunch, but that also means it will be the thirstiest from a fuel economy standpoint. Those with an eye on running costs will likely find the 325-horsepower mild hybrid four-cylinder Modena more to their liking.

The outside of the Trofeo PrimaSerie will be adorned with 21-inch Crio design wheels and red brake calipers, accenting the Giallo Corse yellow quad-coat paint formerly available only for custom orders. Inside the cabin, yellow stitching trims black seats, carbon-fiber veneers add depth, and brushed stainless steel sport pedals finish the look. Trofeo models also include luxury upgrades like ventilated and heated front seats and a 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system. Somewhat surprisingly — since we don't typically think of a Maserati as an adventure vehicle — this model also comes with cargo rails and a cargo area power outlet.

2023 Maserati Grecale

The less potent Modena version is available in three color choices and 21-inch Pegaso wheels. Bianco Astro (white) is paired with a red interior with gray stitching and red brake calipers, Blu Nobile (blue) will wear matching blue brake calipers and a black interior with blue stitching, and Grigio Cangiante (silver) will have a Ghiaccio (literally, "ice") seating with gray stitching inside and blue calipers outside.

No word on pricing for the PrimaSerie models yet, but the Modena starts at just under $75,000, and one of these limited-run Grecales will add a premium on top of that. If you're interested in a PrimaSerie variant, be sure to pay a visit to your local Maserati dealer to place an order.

2023 Maserati Grecale

Edmunds says

We think the limited-edition Maserati Grecale Trofeo PrimaSerie is going to be a worthy collector's item for the Giallo Corse finish alone.

Kristin Shawby
