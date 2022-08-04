Earlier this year, Italian automaker Maserati unveiled the Grecale, an all-new compact SUV that will slot below the midsize Levante. Poised to battle with the likes of the Porsche Macan, the 2023 Maserati Grecale will be available with two mild hybrid engine options — for those looking for spicy performance and solid fuel economy — as well as a new, purely internal-combustion turbocharged V6 powerplant commensurate with Maserati's vroom-vroom heritage. While dealerships are taking reservations now, the Grecale won't be available until this fall, but a new limited-edition model called the PrimaSerie might make it worth the wait.

Only 325 of the Grecale PrimaSerie will be produced for the North American market, making it a very rare model indeed. Alongside its Alfa Romeo Stelvio stablemate, the Grecale will be built at Stellantis' plant in Cassino, Italy, which is in the middle of the peninsula between Rome and Naples. If only a trip to Italy were included with the purchase. Hey, we can dream, right?

Grecale PrimaSerie detailed