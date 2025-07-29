2025 Ram 1500 Limited: What's It Like to Live With?

The Ram 1500 is one of our top-rated trucks, a regular foil to the Ford F-150 in an eternal battle for full-size pickup dominance. We've owned a pair of F-150s in the past five years — one Hybrid and one Lightning — and the Ram 1500's significant updates for 2025 are enough of a reason for us to add one to our One-Year Road Test fleet.

This is the third Ram 1500 we've owned and it's the second in this generation. So, why buy another? The big updates to the 2025 Ram 1500 include a new engine, exterior styling tweaks and a new top-of-the-line trim. The 5.7-liter V8 is gone, as is the massive off-road-focused TRX.

But the loss of the V8 isn't a big deal. In addition to the base V6 engine are two turbocharged straight-six engines that both make more power than the outgoing V8.