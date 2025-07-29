- The Ram 1500 is heavily refreshed for 2025, so we bought one for our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- This is the second Ram 1500 of this generation we've owned.
- Our truck is a nearly fully loaded Limited with the high-output engine.
2025 Ram 1500 Limited: What's It Like to Live With?
We've added Ram's luxurious full-size pickup to our One-Year Road Test fleet
The Ram 1500 is one of our top-rated trucks, a regular foil to the Ford F-150 in an eternal battle for full-size pickup dominance. We've owned a pair of F-150s in the past five years — one Hybrid and one Lightning — and the Ram 1500's significant updates for 2025 are enough of a reason for us to add one to our One-Year Road Test fleet.
This is the third Ram 1500 we've owned and it's the second in this generation. So, why buy another? The big updates to the 2025 Ram 1500 include a new engine, exterior styling tweaks and a new top-of-the-line trim. The 5.7-liter V8 is gone, as is the massive off-road-focused TRX.
But the loss of the V8 isn't a big deal. In addition to the base V6 engine are two turbocharged straight-six engines that both make more power than the outgoing V8.
What did we get?
We went for the second-highest trim, the Limited. That got us the high-output six-cylinder engine with 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque, as well as 20-inch wheels, an air suspension, leather upholstery and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
We got our Ram 1500 in Delmonico Red Pearl and added a couple of towing packages along with an off-road package. We also opted for the Limited Level A Equipment Group, a $4,765 pack that includes a bunch of advanced driver aids like traffic sign recognition, hands-free active driving assist and evasive steering assist. It also includes an upgraded 14.4–inch touchscreen display and a surround-view camera system.
That's good because this is a big truck with large mirrors. Those will be great for towing, but not so much for forward visibility.
None of this was cheap, by the way. The total sticker price for our Ram 1500 is $88,475, including a $1,995 destination charge. This list price was $60,540 for our 2019 Ram 1500, albeit in one trim lower than our 2025 model.
Why we bought it
The upgrades to the Ram 1500 are significant. We've also got a full-size pickup truck hole in our fleet now that we've sold our Ford F-150 Lightning. Plus, we were big fans of the F-150 Hybrid we had in our fleet for the better part of three years, so the bar is high for the Ram.
We'll be doing truck stuff with the Ram 1500, taking it off-road, and seeing what it's like to live with this latest edition of one of America's most venerable pickups.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz