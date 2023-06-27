The average American would be forgiven for thinking the word “Alpine” is pronounced the way you’d say “alpine skiing.” However, enthusiasts will know that in this (very exciting) context, it’s actually “Al-peen.” It’s a small European brand, owned by a slightly more familiar-sounding European brand — Renault. The small sports car brand will soon sound much more familiar to American ears, as Alpine has just announced it’ll be bringing its models stateside for the 2027 model year.

Alpine knows it can't just show up with the car it’s best known for, the featherweight A110 sports car. Instead, the brand says it’s also bringing two new EVs built to suit an American audience. These will be an electric crossover and a large electric SUV — a segment of cars which Americans simply can't get enough of. On top of that, a handful of new models will also be introduced to the Alpine lineup by 2030.