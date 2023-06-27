- Alpine will make its American debut for the 2027 model year.
- Two EVs, a crossover and an SUV, will be on offer then.
- It isn't clear if the gas-powered Alpine A110 will be sold in the U.S. by 2027.
Alpine Confirms Entry to American Market in 2027
Alpine, French sports car maker, announces its entry into the U.S. market with two new electric SUVs
The average American would be forgiven for thinking the word “Alpine” is pronounced the way you’d say “alpine skiing.” However, enthusiasts will know that in this (very exciting) context, it’s actually “Al-peen.” It’s a small European brand, owned by a slightly more familiar-sounding European brand — Renault. The small sports car brand will soon sound much more familiar to American ears, as Alpine has just announced it’ll be bringing its models stateside for the 2027 model year.
Alpine knows it can't just show up with the car it’s best known for, the featherweight A110 sports car. Instead, the brand says it’s also bringing two new EVs built to suit an American audience. These will be an electric crossover and a large electric SUV — a segment of cars which Americans simply can't get enough of. On top of that, a handful of new models will also be introduced to the Alpine lineup by 2030.
Alpine A290 Concept previews a small EV crossover from the brand.
The first electric Alpine is already set for next year. The Alpine A290 is a hot hatch based on Renault’s upcoming Renault 5. Later, the Crossover GT will make its debut, which is going to be followed by the brand’s all-electric take on its popular A110 sports car at the end of 2026. For now, the only confirmed US models are the crossover and SUV detailed above.
The moves detailed here are intended to help Alpine do one thing — make more money. It wants to break even by 2026, which is a pretty reasonable goal for a company with just one car (a small, niche sports car at that) on sale. Alpine is hard at work on its own platform, the Alpine Performance Platform (APP), too. This, it says, will help it build cars that will “capitalize on the company’s internal resources to achieve economies of scale.”
The Alpine A290 concept will birth a small crossover that's headed for American shores.
This will underpin the upcoming electric A110 and will be used for other new cars like an A110-based roadster and a new four-seater sport coupe called the A310. A hydrogen internal combustion engine is also in development. We’re just hoping the gas-powered A110 makes an appearance here in America at some point. However, things don’t look good, as Alpine says “the all-new A110 … will be 100% electric by end of 2026.”
Edmunds says
The Alpine brand is one with some serious historical roots, and a place in modern Formula 1 racing. How that racing pedigree translates to sales performance in America will be interesting to watch, and we’re particularly hopeful that Alpine’s focus on lightweighting can extend to EVs.