Drag Race! The Corvette Z06 and Shelby GT500 Duke It Out at U-Drags

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06's 670 horsepower might seem stratospheric, but not in the face of the Shelby GT500's massive 760 ponies. Both cars represent the absolute pinnacle of their respective lineups in terms of performance, but they take very different approaches to the idea of track dominance. The Shelby is the older of the two, but it still packs a supercharged V8 wallop, and before the McLaren 765LT blew away the competition, the GT500 was the undefeated U-Drags champ.

The Z06, by contrast, uses a high-revving naturally aspirated V8 that sounds like an orchestra playing with cracks of thunder instead of classical instruments. The Z06 is also the lighter car of the two, but not by much, and the GT500s power might make up for the difference in size and weight. They both use fancy double-clutch automatics to rip off quick shifts, and both are rear-wheel-drive. This matchup is closer than you'd think, and it's easily one of the best-sounding U-Drags matchups there have ever been.

Check out our video to see who takes home the win.