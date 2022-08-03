1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen First Drive Review

What is the Patent Motorwagen?

Personal self-propelled transportation. Put more simply, it's an alternative to walking or horse-drawn carriage and not much more. There's a padded bench seat that's barely wide enough for two adults. The floor is made from wood and the frame is steel tubing. The wheels — and there are only three of them — are wrapped in solid rubber (and are, therefore, technically run-flat) tires. Behind and below you is the engine. It's mounted directly to the frame, so every single vibration is felt right through the seat. There's brass everywhere. The suspension is basically what would be found on a cart or carriage. There's no instrument cluster. There's no radio. It doesn't even have pedals. It simply runs using hand controls and hope.

When compared to its contemporary alternatives, the Patent Motorwagen has a lot going for it. Horses need to be fed. They get sick, too, and, at the end of the day, are conscious creatures that don't always have to listen to what you say. Few things are more frustrating than when your horse won't start. The train only takes you from station to station. The car goes everywhere. Sure, there are modes of transport that also don't produce manure and aren't limited to rail, but do you really want to be seen riding a penny-farthing over pockmarked dirt roads?

That said, the horse bit of the horse-drawn carriage is a helpful driver aid, and you can arrange them in rows to increase towing and hauling capacity. The railroad is quicker and more reliable and has the advantage of requiring little effort beyond handing over a ticket and finding a seat.