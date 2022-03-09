Skip to main content
TESTED: 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Slower but Great to Drive

TESTED: 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Slower but Great to Drive

The numbers don't lie, but they only tell part of the story

  • The Honda Civic Si was redesigned for 2022 and its 1.5-liter turbo engine now makes slightly less power.
  • At the Edmunds test track, the Civic Si turned in a disappointing 7.7-second saunter to 60 mph.
  • Braking and skidpad figures are among the best we've seen from a front-wheel-drive car.

The 2022 Honda Civic Si kicks off a new generation this year with all-new styling inside and out, plus a revised power band for its familiar 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Typically that means more power, but the 2022 Civic Si isn't typical — it actually makes 5 fewer horsepower than last year, checking in at an even 200 hp. Pour one out for the Si coupe, too, as the only body style for the Si this time is a sedan.

Until the Civic Type R arrives, the Si is the sportiest model in Honda's lineup. So, how much difference do 5 missing horses make? More than you might think. Here's how the new Civic Si performed at our test track.

Testing the 2022 Civic Si

According to Honda, the 2022 Civic Si's revised engine tuning trades a smidge of peak power for more torque at lower revs. We verified that from the driver's seat — the new Si feels more responsive while on the move, even if it's not nearly the sprinter that its predecessor was. Specifically, it needed a leisurely 7.7 seconds to hit 60 mph from rest, whereas the slowest previous-generation Civic Si we tested — a 2020 sedan — did the deed in 7.2 seconds. Interestingly, the new car closes the gap by the quarter-mile mark, trailing that 2020 sedan by 0.2 second there and managing a higher trap speed (91.5 mph vs. 89.8 mph). But the fact remains that if you're operating within American speed limits, the old Si is objectively quicker.

We also tested a 2017 Civic Si sedan, by the way — same generation as the 2020 — and that one smoked the 2022 version, taking just 6.8 seconds to hit 60. In the middle was a 2020 Civic Si coupe, which hit 60 in 7.1 seconds. Here are a few Civic Si comps from the Edmunds Tested archives; as you'll see, the Civic Si has been maintaining a consistent level of straight-line performance for quite some time.

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan12/13/217.7 sec15.5 sec
@ 91.5 mph		106 ft0.99 g2,944 lbs
2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan1/6/207.2 sec15.3 sec
@ 89.8 mph		112 ft0.97 g2,911 lbs
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe1/6/207.1 sec15.2 sec
@ 91.4 mph		110 ft1.00 g2,886 lbs
2017 Honda Civic Si Sedan11/6/176.8 sec15.0 sec
@ 92.8 mph		111 ft0.96 g2,929 lbs
2012 Honda Civic Si Coupe5/3/116.9 sec15.1 sec
@ 93.1 mph		120 ft0.86 g2,846 lbs
2009 Honda Civic Si Sedan6/9/097.0 sec15.3 sec
@ 93.0 mph		123 ft0.89 g2,932 lbs
2022 Honda Civic Touring Sedan5/24/217.9 sec15.9 sec
@ 90.2 mph		120 ft0.87 g3,081 lbs
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI07/01/196.6 sec14.8 sec
@ 97.3 mph		111 ft  0.94 g3,188 lbs
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line08/30/217.0 sec15.2 sec
@ 93.6 mph		125 ft  0.90 g3,034 lbs

For comparison's sake, the chart includes Edmunds' testing figures for the 2022 Civic Touring, which is also significantly slower to 60 mph than its predecessor but surprisingly close to the new Si given that the latter is rated at 20 more horsepower (200 hp vs. 180 hp). We've additionally included test results for the Volkswagen Jetta GLI (228 hp, 258 lb-ft) and the Hyundai Elantra N Line (201 hp, 195 lb-ft), both of which line up nicely against the Honda in terms of price and features.

How about braking and handling?

The new Civic Si's improved braking performance is certainly worthy of discussion. Notably, our test vehicle was equipped with Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2 size 235/40 R18 95Y performance summer tires, a $200 option. That's a good deal considering a full set of identical tires would set you back more than $500 if you had a tire shop put them on. In short, there's never been a better-braking Civic Si — 106 feet from 60 mph means serious stopping power, although as the table shows, the 2020 examples we tested, which were also shod with summer rubber, weren't too far behind.

As for handling, this 2022 Civic Si sedan with summer tires beats the 2020 Civic Si sedan by 0.02 g on the skidpad, although it loses to the 2020 Civic Si coupe by 0.01 g. That's a whole lot of stick no matter which way you slice it. Here are our notes on the 2022 car's handling from the track sheet:

"Hot damn. Nearly a full g, and it actually pulled 1.01 going counterclockwise, though it averages out to 0.99. It feels good, too, with predictable and easily mitigated understeer at the limit. Just back off the gas to tuck the nose in. There's no need to work the wheel, which has decent (though not amazing) feedback. It's heavy, but it gives you a good sense of the car and is quick enough to feel nimble. Body control, too, was kept well in check. Stability control minimal, with only slight intervention at the limit. It was easy to hold it right at the threshold. Fun and lively."

Edmunds says

The 2022 Civic Si might be slower than the last one, but improvements in drivability, braking and overall refinement make it plenty compelling nonetheless.

