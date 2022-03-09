TESTED: 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Slower but Great to Drive

How about braking and handling?

The new Civic Si's improved braking performance is certainly worthy of discussion. Notably, our test vehicle was equipped with Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2 size 235/40 R18 95Y performance summer tires, a $200 option. That's a good deal considering a full set of identical tires would set you back more than $500 if you had a tire shop put them on. In short, there's never been a better-braking Civic Si — 106 feet from 60 mph means serious stopping power, although as the table shows, the 2020 examples we tested, which were also shod with summer rubber, weren't too far behind.

As for handling, this 2022 Civic Si sedan with summer tires beats the 2020 Civic Si sedan by 0.02 g on the skidpad, although it loses to the 2020 Civic Si coupe by 0.01 g. That's a whole lot of stick no matter which way you slice it. Here are our notes on the 2022 car's handling from the track sheet:

"Hot damn. Nearly a full g, and it actually pulled 1.01 going counterclockwise, though it averages out to 0.99. It feels good, too, with predictable and easily mitigated understeer at the limit. Just back off the gas to tuck the nose in. There's no need to work the wheel, which has decent (though not amazing) feedback. It's heavy, but it gives you a good sense of the car and is quick enough to feel nimble. Body control, too, was kept well in check. Stability control minimal, with only slight intervention at the limit. It was easy to hold it right at the threshold. Fun and lively."