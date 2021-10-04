Honda Just Teased the 2023 Civic Type R

As for what's underneath the sheet metal, well, there are still plenty of unknowns. One thing we noticed from the teaser shots was the Continental tires from the last Type R have been replaced with Michelin-brand rubber, which means we might see hardcore Sport Cup 2s on the next one. Honda has also confirmed that the 2023 Type R will come with a manual transmission. Other details are anyone's guess. We think the new Type R will come with adaptive damping similar to the previous car and that Honda will turn the wick up a bit on its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. As a refresher, the previous Type R made 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Other things we hope to see from the new Type R include a more refined and quieter cabin. The current Civic is a great place to spend some time, but the current Type R's ride is significantly more difficult to live with every day, due in part to its 20-inch wheels. Beyond that, we'll let Honda decide what's best for its next Type R.

Edmunds says

The last Type R almost instantly cemented itself as a legend, and we hope Honda doesn't get rid of any of that car's charm or blistering performance with the next one.