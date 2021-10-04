Honda Just Teased the 2023 Civic Type R

- The camo-clad hot hatch is undergoing preproduction testing.
- Expect a full reveal in the summer of 2022.
Ever since the 11th-generation Honda Civic landed in our laps, we've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of its performance variants, the Civic Si and the Civic Type R. While we'll have to keep waiting a little while longer, Honda has just properly teased the 2023 Type R for the first time, and one thing is obvious right away: It's going to be a much better-looking car than the one it replaces.
We're still expecting aggressive styling and functional aerodynamic bits (including a wing and a deep rear diffuser), but the teaser shots reveal something with a significantly more restrained design than the last car. While restraint isn't exactly what the Type R is all about, some people found the last car's design a little too garish.
As for what's underneath the sheet metal, well, there are still plenty of unknowns. One thing we noticed from the teaser shots was the Continental tires from the last Type R have been replaced with Michelin-brand rubber, which means we might see hardcore Sport Cup 2s on the next one. Honda has also confirmed that the 2023 Type R will come with a manual transmission. Other details are anyone's guess. We think the new Type R will come with adaptive damping similar to the previous car and that Honda will turn the wick up a bit on its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. As a refresher, the previous Type R made 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.
Other things we hope to see from the new Type R include a more refined and quieter cabin. The current Civic is a great place to spend some time, but the current Type R's ride is significantly more difficult to live with every day, due in part to its 20-inch wheels. Beyond that, we'll let Honda decide what's best for its next Type R.
The last Type R almost instantly cemented itself as a legend, and we hope Honda doesn't get rid of any of that car's charm or blistering performance with the next one.