  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  4. 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  5. 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan
Consumer Rating
(12)
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Find a Dealer
vw.com

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan

What’s new

  • Fully redesigned
  • More powerful engine and new transmissions
  • More in-car and safety tech
  • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Genuine GTI performance hardware in a Jetta body
  • Plenty of interior storage
  • Premium BeatsAudio system is excellent
  • Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
  • Cabin feels a bit plasticky compared to others in the class
  • Adaptive suspension only available on the 35th Anniversary trim
  • Not enough USB ports
Other years
2020
2019
2014
2013
Volkswagen Jetta GLI for Sale
2014
2013
MSRP Starting at
$25,995
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Jetta GLI
S and Autobahn

msrp 

$26,245
starting price
Find a Dealer
vw.com
Build & price

Which Jetta GLI does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you have your heart set on the base-level S, we'd recommend the top-of-the-line Autobahn trim for its wealth of extra features for only a few thousand dollars more. You get a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument panel, and heated and ventilated leather seating as well as an 8-inch touchscreen.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When the original Jetta GLI debuted way back in 1984, it quickly became a favorite with driving enthusiasts. It offered the practicality of a sedan but the fun of a sporty hatchback. Subsequent generations tried, and mostly failed, to recapture the fun and engagement of the early GLIs. But Volkswagen has decided to refocus its efforts for the 2019 Jetta GLI, and the results look to be very positive.

On the performance side of things, Volkswagen lifted the engine and transmission options straight from the much-liked GTI. The GLI has 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, up 14 hp and 51 lb-ft from last year's model, as well as the option of a six-speed manual, a rarity in the small-sedan ranks. The GLI also benefits from the new Jetta's upgraded interior, with the options of leather seats, an 8-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument panel.

A few other automakers still make affordable sport sedans. The Honda Civic Si is lighter and a bit less expensive than the Jetta, while the Subaru WRX, though dated in terms of design, still packs a punch. Among them, the revitalized 2019 GLI rightfully takes its place as a top model to consider.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI models

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is available in three trims: S, 35th Anniversary and Autobahn. All three trim levels come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The S keeps things simple while the 35th Anniversary adds different styling touches and a unique adaptive suspension. The Autobahn piles on the technology and luxury features.

The S comes standard with 18-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential, LED lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and adjustable interior ambient lighting. Also standard are keyless entry with push-button start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and automatic wipers. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system.

Stepping up to the 35th Anniversary adds dark gray 18-inch wheels with a unique design and blacked-out exterior trim. There's various 35th Anniversary badging inside and out as well. But the biggest difference is the DCC adaptive suspension, which is unique to the 35th Anniversary trim.

The top-of-the-line Autobahn trim adds a panoramic sunroof, ventilated leather seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, remote start (when equipped with the DSG automatic transmission), an eight-speaker BeatsAudio system, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and a digital instrument panel.

All Jetta GLIs come standard with a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an automatic post-collision braking system. All-season tires are standard, but summer performance tires are a no-cost option on every trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | FWD).

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

This Jetta is about as close to a GTI as you can get without actually buying one. The engine has a satisfying amount of power at almost any rpm, and either transmission makes easy work of city traffic or a great back road. The brakes and suspension can keep up as well, making the GLI quite the well-rounded sedan.

Comfort

VW has struck a very good balance with the GLI's ride quality. You've got compliance and control, seemingly without sacrificing one or the other. The engine note is subdued but livens up when you select Sport mode. The front seats are comfortable but lack the lateral support we expect from a sport sedan.

Interior

Instantly recognizable as a VW, even with the optional digital dashboard, the GLI's cabin feels immediately comfortable. The shape and design of the steering wheel and driving position are both befitting a sport sedan. Visibility is good and typical for a sedan. On the downside, the excess of hard plastic interior panels cheapens the experience.

Utility

The Jetta GLI has one of the larger trunks in the small-sedan class. The rear seats are split 60/40 and can be folded to enhance utility. Interior storage for your personal items is ample and includes storage under the armrest and in front of the shifter. The hard plastic door bins are generously sized.

Technology

Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work well enough with the 6.5-inch touchscreen, but the optional 8-inch unit is the one to have. The digital instrument panel is also pretty sharp and adds welcome sophistication to the interior. The optional BeatsAudio system sounds great.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 8%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • interior
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • spaciousness
  • safety
  • acceleration
  • transmission
  • infotainment system
  • ride quality
  • climate control
  • brakes
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • road noise
  • sound system
  • emission system
  • seats
  • warranty
  • technology

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Fun little VW
Vwarkie,
35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I bought this as a 2nd family car in case I need to haul my 3 kids. It has plenty of room for them. I'm 6'2 and I can fit in the backseat without rubbing my head on the roof. I like it because of the fun factor. It handles great and has plenty of power to get you in and out of traffic. The acceleration isn't bad. Cabin noise is minimal but you do notice when you're going around 60 with the radio off. The interior is not bad but it could be better. It is a bit plasticky. The instrument cluster is kind of bland. If you can afford it get the autobahn edition, it has the virtual cockpit. I got the 35th anniversary edition because of the transmission. I do like the android auto and the voice control commands. One thing I have against it is the front seat isn't that comfortable. Not sure I would want to take a long trip in it. The ride quality is pretty good, better than the mustang I had. I use premium non-ethanol gas and I'm averaging 28 mpg which is mostly in town. Took it on a 2 hour trip, all interstate and was averaging 38 mpg in comfort mode. One big selling point was the 6 year/72,000 mile warranty and oil changes every 10k miles or once per year whichever comes first. Anyway, if you're a good negotiator you can get a new one for 24k, maybe less. Test drive a few of the competitors. If you want to drive what everyone else does get a Honda or Toyota but if you want to stand out get the Jetta GLI. Update 5/14/20 - As of this post, I've had the car 9 months. I've put 5400 miles on it. No problems to report. Just had an oil change. I did notice the oil was about a quart low before I took it in. This is normal for new engines as they tend to burn a little oil when they're being broken in. Anyway, the car is still fine. The handling is nice, acceleration is good, infotainment is great when paired with android auto. One major concern, for me at least, is the resale value. Not much I can do about that. Also, just want to add that I typically drive less than 9k miles per year. I use the car for short commutes, errands and the occasional trip out of town. Would I buy the car again? Probably not. I don't hate the car but I'm not in love with it either. Hindsight is 20/20 and no one can predict the future. With this pandemic going on and working from home, I would have just kept my old car. Trading the car in now makes little financial sense as I would lose $5k or $6k. And since we're not driving much, there's no point in getting something else.

5 out of 5 stars, Good all round value, yet fun to drive
P. Smith,
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

At 25-29k this vehicle serves as an affordable and responsible family car that can also serve as a sporty daily driver. All new for 2019 on a better chassis, better suspension and handling hardware, upgraded disk brakes, and increased horse power and torque in the 2.0 turbo, this Jetta GLI S, has just the right amount of everything for the price; passenger space, cargo capacity, horse power, manuvering, MPGs. I opted for the 6 speed manual and am enjoying it with better than reported MPGs. This vehicle has a satisfying, yet not overwhelming amount of tech and safety features. My GLI S base model has cloth seats and frankly after two leather seat vehicles, I dont miss the leather or sport bolsters as with these cloth seats I don't slide on the curvy mountain our roads I commute daily. Many reviews complain about some harder plastic surfaces, but I see an elegant, just enough interior design with a classy VW look to it, that will be easy to maintain. The trunk shelf is too reflective and shows in rear window sometimes however. When comparing this with other cars one has to be careful that the comparisons are fair by remembering the price, it's tempting to compare it to mid sized sedans or luxury cars because it offers as much in many ways. I need a car that can excellerate well uphill to merge onto mountain interstates this GLI does it well. The steering and handling are nice and crisp and can be tweaked with several drive modes including a user defined custom setting. Not a gutless wonder by any means however with proper technique this car can be responsibly green (or blue), and includes a feedback display to help increase/optimize MPGs, a nice feature in a car that can carry five comfortably with luggage. The Cargo Mat system is wonderful. My 2011 Tiguan has it and so does this GLI. My groceries don't get flung about and take home boxes arrive home well. Flower pots and arrangements as well as tool boxes and such are all orderly passengers with the cargo mat and dividers. The exterior styling to my eyes is a bit more mature and sophisticated than the competition, many of which appear to be marketed to teenagers, yet at the same time the styling is modern and assertive. This is especially apparent in the hood and grills as well as the lines that make their way to the rear. The LED head lamps are wonderful. If you want even more look at the middle and upper trim levels which offer many more luxuries for not much more cost making then great values as well.

5 out of 5 stars, Sporty comfortable everyday driver
Derek,
35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Easy to live with, good mpg, suspension DCC upgrade from Audi gives you a range of different driving modes that dramatically change from comfort to sport mode. Design inside and out is very minimalist but also gorgeous lines mistaking people that take it for an Audi. New generation has more leg room in the front and back seat than previous generation. Has great safety and entertainment features. Apple car play...etc... It also has launch control mode when you want to launch the car... The rims and blacked out rims, roof, mirror caps, and spoiler is gorgeous. Great sports car for the money.

5 out of 5 stars, My everyday driving obsession
Cliff in Nashville,
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I love this car. I've been driving it for 4 months now, and I still get that new car buzz when I take off. Roomy (for a small sedan) and uncluttered cabin with nice tech touches. Sporty and nimble as hell performance. Quick acceleration and smooth ride, even at higher speeds. Almost a GTI in those regards. Looks like a serious, sophisticated sedan in the European tradition, but with just a hint of American muscle-car-style flair. A wolf in sheep's clothing.

Write a review

See all 12 reviews

Ad
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S
Find a Dealervw.com

Features & Specs

S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$25,995
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$26,795
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Autobahn 4dr Sedan features & specs
Autobahn 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$29,195
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Autobahn 4dr Sedan features & specs
Autobahn 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$29,995
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Jetta GLI safety features:

Blind-Spot Warning System
Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if another vehicle is in your blind spot.
Post-Collision Braking System
Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage during an accident.
Forward Collision Warning
Sounds an alert when a front collision is imminent and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time

Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. the competition

Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Honda Civic

Perhaps the Jetta GLI's closest competitor is the slightly less expensive Civic Si. Like the GLI, the Civic comes with a slick-shifting manual transmission and is genuinely fun to drive as hard as you like. But the Si lacks the horsepower and massive torque of the GLI. It's also not quite as spacious on the inside as the VW.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta GLI & Honda Civic features

Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Subaru WRX

The WRX might not seem like the most natural competitor for the Jetta GLI on paper, what with the WRX having all-wheel drive and a huge horsepower advantage. But when driven back to back, they come out closer than expected. The GLI is significantly more polished with better fit and finish, and it can still be hustled down a back road with ease.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta GLI & Subaru WRX features

Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Mazda 3

What the Mazda 3 lacks in horsepower compared to the Jetta GLI it makes up for with style, both inside and out. Like the GLI, the Mazda 3 has crisp handling and doesn't shy away from tackling a curvy road. But it's inside where the 3 really shines — it looks and feels much more expensive than the GLI. However, the GLI has the Mazda beat when it comes to rear legroom.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta GLI & Mazda 3 features

Related Jetta GLI Articles

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI First Drive

The Sedan Makes a Stand

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorApril 3rd, 2019

The SUV market has all but ended the station wagon in the United States. And with consumers flocking toward dull and sometimes clumsy-handling compact crossover SUVs, the withering away of small hatchback and sedans is likely next. But Volkswagen, which has a rich history of building engaging hatchbacks and fun-to-drive sedans, isn't giving up as easily as some other automakers have. For proof, look no further than the new 2019 Jetta GLI.

Based on the redesigned 2019 Jetta, the new GLI promises to be a much better car than the outgoing version, providing all the goodness of the GTI hatchback but in sedan form. After spending some time with the new Jetta, we think the small-sedan class might just have a new savior.

First Impressions

VW applied its typical restraint when creating the new GLI. Subtle styling cues from the GTI — the red stripe across the grille, the more aggressive-looking front bumper and the absence of chrome — suit the Jetta well. When equipped with the 35th Anniversary package, the GLI also gets dark gray wheels that have a red stripe around their rims. These are more polarizing, but the standard wheels are suitably low-key.

Inside, it's a mix between a standard Jetta and a GTI. The flat-bottom steering wheel, lifted from the GTI, is one of the best in the business. The GTI's seats didn't make the transition, but the GLI's cloth or optional leather seats do a decent job holding you and your passengers in place when driving around turns. Less pleasing is the scattering of hard plastic trim in the GLI's cabin, which stands out even more than it does in the regular Jetta because of the GLI's higher price.

The dashboard comes in two flavors: analog instrumentation with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment screen or a fully digital gauge cluster, not unlike the one found in the Golf R, with an 8-inch glass-covered touchscreen. The analog gauges are crisp-looking, and the 6.5-inch touchscreen is easy to reach. But the modernity and graphics of the optional 8-inch screen are noticeably better than those of the standard unit. It also fills out the dash a little bit better and conveys a more modern, premium feel to the GLI.

Gearing Up

Of the three available trim levels, we had the opportunity to sample two: the midlevel 35th Anniversary Edition equipped with a six-speed manual and the top-of-the-range Autobahn with the seven-speed dual-clutch (DSG) automatic. Regardless of trim, you get the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque — exactly what's available in the GTI. And to no one's surprise, the GLI feels considerably quicker than last year's model thanks to the additional 18 hp and 51 lb-ft of torque. The estimated fuel economy is identical for either transmission, with the EPA saying you'll get 28 combined (25 city/32 highway).

The manual transmission's shift is slick and pleasing to use, and the clutch uptake is easy to learn. And if you have any skill with a manual transmission, you can be immediately smooth with both up- and downshifts. If there is a complaint, it's that the gearing is a little on the tall side. Sure, the motor has a meaty midrange of torque that doesn't require constant gear management to stay in the powerband. But most curvy roads could be done in one gear or maybe two. Shorter gearing would allow you to use this enjoyable gearbox a bit more.

The seven-speed DSG, on the other hand, has shorter ratios and one more of them. Left to its own devices, the transmission is a smart-shifting partner on any road. But should you want to paddle it manually, you find yourself shifting up and down just a bit more. The shifts are very quick and exceptionally smooth, and the extra shift here and there adds to the sensation of speed. Both of these gearboxes are so good that you can't really go wrong either way.

On the Move

On the 35th Anniversary trim level only, VW installs an adaptive suspension, which we found makes a noticeable difference. In Normal mode, the GLI with this suspension expertly balances compliance with an appropriate amount of firmness. The ride is rarely busy, no matter the surface. When Sport is selected, the car feels instantly more taut and controlled. Even the standard suspension is very well sorted and takes the edge off larger bumps while maintaining composure.

One of the roads we used to sample the Jetta GLI is the somewhat infamous Tail of the Dragon, which winds itself over the hills of Tennessee and North Carolina via a seemingly endless amount of tight, banked and blind corners. This road represented a challenging test, and the GLI acquits itself surprisingly well. The steering doesn't provide finer details, but its accuracy and weighting are very good. And Volkswagen's trick VAQ limited-slip front differential, which uses a computer-controlled hydraulically operated clutch pack, ensures ample traction with minimal wheelspin and torque steer when exiting low-speed corners.

Managing your speed on a road like this falls directly to the brakes. And it's with some relief that VW has installed larger brakes all around, including the 13.4-inch front brakes from the Golf R. Pedal feel is intuitive, and we found it just as easy to brake hard into a blind corner as we did pulling up to a stoplight. Special mention has to go to the no-cost option Hankook Ventus Evo3 summer tires, which were equipped on our test cars. Jetta GLIs come standard with all-season tires, but we've found other Volkswagens fall far short of expectations when so equipped. If you can get the summer tires, do it and make the most of your GLI.

No Waiting

The GLI is at dealers now and is available in three trim levels: the S, 35th Anniversary Edition and Autobahn — each one gives you the choice of a manual or DSG automatic transmission. The S starts at $26,890, including destination. A loaded-up Autobahn with the DSG checks in at $30,890.

While some manufacturers try to tempt buyers away from sensible sedans and into crossovers and SUVs, it's refreshing to see Volkswagen make an excellent case to stay by offering a good dose of practicality and performance. No doubt the 2019 Jetta GLI will appeal to a fair number of the sedan faithful. But its toughest competition may not come from the Civic Si sedan, the Mazda 3 or even the Subaru WRX. It comes from Volkswagen's own GTI.

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Jetta GLI a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Jetta GLI both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Jetta GLI fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Jetta GLI gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Jetta GLI has 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI:

  • Fully redesigned
  • More powerful engine and new transmissions
  • More in-car and safety tech
  • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Jetta GLI reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Jetta GLI is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Jetta GLI. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Jetta GLI's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Jetta GLI is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,995.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,995
  • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $26,795
  • Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,195
  • Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $29,995
  • 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,995
  • 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,795
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Jetta GLI, the next question is, which Jetta GLI model is right for you? Jetta GLI variants include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Jetta GLI models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan Overview

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan is offered in the following styles: S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Jetta GLI Sedan 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Jetta GLI Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Jetta GLI Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including S, Autobahn, 35th Anniversary Edition, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Jetta GLI Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan Jetta GLI Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,357.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,601.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan and all available trim types: S, S, Autobahn, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

Related 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles