2022 Honda Civic Si

MSRP range: $27,300 - $27,500
4 out of 5 stars(26)
2022 Honda Civic videos

TRAVIS LANGNESS: The new Civic Si is here. [MUSIC PLAYING] There's an old one, too, from 35 years ago. That's how long this car's been around. The Civic Si typically sits between base versions of the Civic and more high performance stuff, hardcore stuff like the Civic Type R. And it doesn't just get exterior changes. These changes to the Civic Si are much more than skin deep. So we're going to take a close look and see just what exactly is different. Super excited. The standard Honda Civic was completely redesigned for 2022. It got all sorts of new goodies, under the hood, inside and some sleek new looks. I love the way this thing looks. But we're not quite sure yet whether the Civic Si will make that same grade. Will it also be one of our top rated sedans and Edmunds? Well, for more information on the standard Civic and the Civic Si click the link in the description below, press like and subscribe for our YouTube channel, and if you want a cash offer on your car today, go to edmunds.com/sellmycar. Cash is king, right? So if you've been living under a compact car sized rock for the last 40 years, what is the Honda Civic? Well, it's a compact car and it's one of the best in the class. It's won Edmunds top Rated Award in its class for several generations and this one's no different. But the Si has lots of little things that might not stand out at first glance. It gets more power. There's 200 horses under there. It gets bigger brakes. It gets a spoiler. It gets a different exhaust. It gets stiffer suspension. It gets rev matching. It gets sports seats with more bolstering. It gets stiffer steering. It gets a six speed manual. [SHIFTING] So all these changes in small places should mean big changes for the overall package. Sure, it's not going to be as hardcore and fast to drive as the Type R, but it'll be more fun than your standard Civic. And that all starts here, under the hood with power. It's got a 1.5 liter turbocharged engine, which is the same as the previous generation Si, but it's got less power. 200 horsepower compared to 205 on the previous generation Si, which doesn't really make sense. But same amount of torque. And what Honda has said they've done is change the way it drives. So peak torque comes on 300 RPMS earlier when you're driving and hopefully that means a little bit more drivability and fun before you get all the way to the red line. Then, aside from the additional power you get stuff like rev matching and a limited slip differential. The rev matching was brought over from the previous gen Type R, and what happens is if you're approaching the corner at a high speed and you go to downshift and brake at the same time the engine will rev for you so the transmission meets the engine speeds and they rotate at the same speed. Rev matching is really cool. The limited slip, it's good for high performance driving and exiting corners, especially on front wheel drive cars like the Si. A bit of a sad trombone womp-womp moment here. They're piping in exhaust noise from the engine to the cabin via the speakers. Some people might like it, but it's not my cup of tea. So when you're talking about the Civic Si's suspension, it's going to be a story of all the things that are stiffer on this model than on the standard Civic. Stiffer upper strut mounts, stiffer suspension bushings, stiffer sway bars, larger sway bars, which are the bits that connect the left and the right side of the vehicle suspension. There's different dampers and there's different wheels and tires available. What all this does, as a combined series of additions to the car, is hopefully make it better in the handling department, flatter through a corner. What we hope it doesn't do is make it worse to drive. All those stiffer suspension bits may make it nice around curvy fast roads or on a racetrack, but it might be harder to live with on a daily basis. The previous generation Si didn't really have that big of a problem with daily driveability. I'm hoping that'll carry over to this model, which also has a couple of options for tires by the way. These all season high performance tires come standard or you can opt for summer high performance tires. Then there's the brakes. Now these are the same brakes that were used on the previous generation of Civic Si, but they're still bigger than the standard Civic today by about 1.2 inches on the road or in the front at about 0.8 inches on the road or in the rear. What do bigger brakes mean? Well, they mean more stopping power and more stopping power over time. The larger your rotor, the better you can dissipate heat and the more you can do high-performance driving like on a racetrack or an autocross course. Then, if you get down on your hands and knees you can take a look at the exhaust, which loops around underneath here. It's got increased flow and increased performance and some better sound. Enough about the power and the suspension. Let's talk about the interior of the Civic Si and how it stacks up to the standard Civic and what's different. For starters, you get the same roomy greenhouse in here. Feels really spacious in the Civic and it is one of the largest vehicles in the class, so that tracks. You also get these sports seats which have bigger bolsters than the standard seats. The seat bottom is a little higher up and you get an integrated headrest with a cool Si logo in it. I like it. It's also a pretty comfortable seat and I think it'll hold up pretty well on the road, but I still want to try it out. A rarity in the compact class, the Civic Si gets this digital screen for the driver. It's a 7 inch screen and it replaces gauges. Now, some purists out there are going to say they don't like the replacement of gauges. I don't see it being a huge deal. Then, you get the 9 inch screen. I really like it. I think it's a big improvement over previous generations. Then you get some extra bits of red along here, but there's still a nice honeycomb grill look across the vents. And you get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through wireless connectivity as standard, which means you can hook up your smartphone without having to plug in your USB. Oh, and two more things. The Civic Si gets the upgraded 12-speaker stereo, the same one that's in the Touring model, and some additional red stitching, which is like along here and along here. It's got to add like 20 horsepower, right? Probably not, but I like the red stitching. It matches the vibe. So there's a lot to digest, there. Lots of little bits that make this Civic Si stand out when compared to the standard sedan. But how much is it going to cost? Well, Honda hasn't told us yet exactly what it's going to cost but we can guess based on previous generations of the Civic Si. The current Touring model is around $30,000. And old generations of the Civic Si were about $2,000 to $3,000 less than that. So hopefully, this one makes it somewhere in the $28,000 to $30,000 range-- starting prices around there. Fingers crossed. What does it compete against? Well, there are a couple of high performance sedans and hatchbacks out there that this has on its rival list. Stuff like the Mazda 3 Turbo, the new Subaru WRX, or you can even throw in some weird competitors in there like the new Toyota 86. But it is down on power compared to some of those rivals. So is it worth the trade off? Performance for comfort? Who knows. We'll have to get it out on the road and see just what it's like to drive. And I can hear you typing in your comments already. Comparison test, Travis? Matter of fact, I can hear myself firing off an email to my boss. Hey, they said comparison test. I'm going to go get my helmet and head for Willow Springs. I'll meet you there. For more information on the Civic Si and all its competitors be sure to click the link in the description below keep on checking back at edmunds.com and press like and subscribe below if you enjoyed this video, and thanks for watching. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2022 Honda Civic Si First Look | A JDM Tuner for a New Generation | Price, HP, Features & More

FAQ

Is the Honda Civic a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Civic both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Honda Civic fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Civic gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Civic has 14.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Civic. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Honda Civic?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Honda Civic:

  • The Honda Civic is redesigned for 2022
  • Revised styling and enhanced technology features
  • Available sedan and hatchback body styles
  • Kicks off the 11th Civic generation
Learn more

Is the Honda Civic reliable?

To determine whether the Honda Civic is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Civic. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Civic's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Honda Civic a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Honda Civic is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Civic and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Civic is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Honda Civic?

The least-expensive 2022 Honda Civic is the 2022 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,300.

Other versions include:

  • Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,300
  • Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Honda Civic?

If you're interested in the Honda Civic, the next question is, which Civic model is right for you? Civic variants include Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Civic models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic Si Overview

The 2022 Honda Civic Si is offered in the following styles: Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M). The 2022 Honda Civic Si comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual. The 2022 Honda Civic Si comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Honda Civic Si?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Honda Civic Si and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2022 Civic Si 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Civic Si.

Pros

  • Sharp handling makes the Civic fun to drive
  • Better-than-average fuel economy and cargo space
  • Good amount of easy-to-use tech features

Cons

  • Noticeable road noise on the highway
  • Lack of front-seat lumbar support
  • Occasional false alarms from safety features can be distracting

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Honda Civic Si and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Civic Si featuring deep dives into trim levels including Si, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Honda Civic Si here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Honda Civic Si?

2022 Honda Civic Si Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Honda Civic Sis are available in my area?

2022 Honda Civic Si Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Honda Civic Si.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Honda Civic Si for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Honda Civic Civic Si you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,255.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Honda Civic Si and all available trim types: Si, Si. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Honda Civic Si include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Honda Civic Si?

2022 Honda Civic Si Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
31 compined MPG,
27 city MPG/37 highway MPG

2022 Honda Civic Si Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
31 compined MPG,
27 city MPG/37 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG31
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.5 L
Passenger Volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheelbase107.7 in.
Length184.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height55.5 in.
Curb Weight2906 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials

