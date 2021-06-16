The Honda Civic's 10th-generation model launched in 2016. It upended the conventions set by its rather unremarkable predecessor with distinctive exterior styling, high-class interior materials, and a renewed emphasis on driving excitement. It quickly launched to the top of our rankings of small sedans, where it has sat virtually unopposed for more than half a decade.
2022 Honda Civic Si
MSRP range: $27,300 - $27,500
•(26)
2022 Honda Civic videos
2022 Honda Civic Si First Look | A JDM Tuner for a New Generation | Price, HP, Features & More
The Honda Civic Si is a high-performance variant of the popular Civic that sits between the base Civic and the speedy Civic Type R. For 2022, Honda has given the Civic Si a full redesign, inside and out. In this video, Travis Langness brings you a first look at the redesigned 2022 Civic Si and talks about what to expect and what new features Honda has in store. Honda is aiming for the 2022 Civic Si to be the most fun-to-drive, best-handling and best-equipped Si ever. Add in a new, more exciting exterior design, and you get the sense that Honda is targeting a younger audience with the new Civic Si. Does the new Civic Si have enough youthful appeal for the younger generation of car shoppers? Watch to find out and let us know what you think in the comments. This is our First Look of the 2022 Honda Civic Si.
FAQ
Is the Honda Civic a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Civic both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Honda Civic fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Civic gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Civic has 14.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Civic. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Honda Civic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Honda Civic:
- The Honda Civic is redesigned for 2022
- Revised styling and enhanced technology features
- Available sedan and hatchback body styles
- Kicks off the 11th Civic generation
Is the Honda Civic reliable?
To determine whether the Honda Civic is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Civic. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Civic's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Honda Civic a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Honda Civic is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Civic and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Civic is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Honda Civic?
The least-expensive 2022 Honda Civic is the 2022 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,300.
Other versions include:
- Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,300
- Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,500
What are the different models of Honda Civic?
If you're interested in the Honda Civic, the next question is, which Civic model is right for you? Civic variants include Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Civic models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
