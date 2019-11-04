2020 Honda Civic Si
What’s new
- No significant changes for Civic sedan
- Updated front and rear styling for hatchback and Civic Si
- Civic Si gets slightly different cabin trim and revised transmission gearing
- Improved suspension and more powerful brakes for the Civic Type R
- Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy and performance from turbocharged engine
- Ride quality expertly balances comfort and athleticism
- Many standard advanced technology and safety features
- Roomy cabin with high-quality materials
- Overly vigilant forward collision warning system is frustrating
- Slow-responding adaptive cruise control system
- Blind-spot camera is harder to use than a typical blind-spot monitor
2020 Honda Civic Review
It's fair to say that the Civic officially found its way out of the woods back when Honda introduced this latest generation in 2016. For nearly a decade prior, we were underwhelmed with the Civic's design and quality. But Honda got this latest 10th-generation Civic right and, for now, is content to polish at the margins.
While most Civics stay par for the course in 2020, the Si does get a few enhancements. It has a slightly different look on the outside thanks to restyled front and rear bumpers and a new grille and headlights. There's also a slight mechanical change: The manual transmission has a shorter final drive ratio, which helps make the Si rev and accelerate a little quicker than before.
All of this adds to the 2020 Honda Civic's other strengths that include crisp handling and plenty of features. While it's still worth checking out a few sporty rivals such as the Hyundai Veloster, Subaru WRX and Toyota 86, the Honda Civic Si continues to set the benchmark.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The engine produces stout power off the line, but it starts to run out of breath at high rpm. We've also found that shifting quickly and smoothly can be difficult because the engine has a tendency to maintain its rpm between shifts rather than dropping the revs down. Our as-tested 0-60 mph sprint came in at 7.2 seconds, which is a bit lackluster. But in real-world driving you'll find the Civic Si pleasingly quick.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The considerable cabin noise, however, grows tiring on long trips. The engine tends to drone a bit at highway speeds, but it's mostly drowned out by the constant din from the optional summer tires. Rear-seat air vents would also be a welcome addition, as would purely analog climate controls instead of the current mix of digital and physical buttons.
How’s the interior?8.5
The rest of the cabin is user-friendly. For the most part, the controls are clearly labeled and within reach. It's easy to find a comfortable seating position thanks to the generous range of adjustments for the steering wheel and driver's seat. Doing so also provides you a clear view out the windshield and to the sides.
How’s the tech?8.5
The Si has two USB ports and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Information is displayed on a somewhat dated-looking 7-inch touchscreen. In general, the system is a little sluggish, but the Touring trim's 10-speaker audio system provides crisp sound.
How’s the storage?8.5
The cabin is awash with clever storage options. The center console has a movable cupholder insert and divider that provides great flexibility, and the amply sized rubberized well forward of the shifter is easy to access. The ample door pockets swallow even more stuff.
How economical is it?9.5
Is it a good value?8.5
The Civic Si, in either coupe or sedan form, comes well equipped. And with the exception of a few dealer-installed accessory options, there really aren't any to choose from, which makes the buying process a lot simpler.
Wildcard8.5
Which Civic does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Honda Civic models
The 2020 Honda Civic Si is a performance-oriented variant of the Honda Civic. Available in sedan and coupe body styles, the Civic Si is offered in a single, well-equipped trim level. Power from the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (205 horsepower, 192 lb-ft of torque) is routed to the front wheels via a six-speed manual, the only transmission offered.
The Honda Civic Si stands out from other Civic variants with a host of performance upgrades, including a limited-slip differential, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, bigger front brakes, a unique rear spoiler, Si-branded sport seats, and a unique instrument panel.
Feature content basically matches that of the Civic's EX trim. Standard exterior features include matte black 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera, and keyless ignition and entry.
On the inside, you'll find a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks. Infotainment features include a 7-inch touchscreen, a 10-speaker audio system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Also standard is the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems, which consists of adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and keeping assist, road departure mitigation, automatic high beams, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The Honda Civic Si comes standard with all-season tires, and summer performance tires are optional.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought this car because I wanted something that was more fun than my over powered German car, that I could not fully utilize its potential for more than 10 seconds before being in the "Go Directly To Jail" part of the speedometer. The 2020 Civic Si is light, has immediate response, handles extremely well and has more than enough power for a daily driver. This car can also get you into trouble in no time at all, if you are just listening to the rev's as you go though the gears in its excellent manual gearbox. Nice surprises: Electronics. Honda is doing a great job at including many driver aides and electronic conveniences as standard equipment. Better part yet is in a car of this type, fairly easy to turnoff the electronic nannies when you don't want them, and when you do, just as easy to turn them on. I was concerned with how hard the ride would be with the very low profile tires. The active dampers appear to work great, as the ride is a lot smoother than what I expected. Rear seat leg room is also plentiful. Only item I wish it had, rear cross traffic alert. NOTE: Review is for an Si Sedan, not Coupe ( Sedan not listed in the drop down menus)
Good pricepoint. Manual transmission ONLY on this model. FAST. Handles well. Hugs the road. No lateral movement on hairy turns. Looks great. If you are looking for a daily driver that also can be raced and is fun, this is one of them. Next level up is a Mustang 5.0 manual, then a Porsche 911. The mustang is twice as much, and the porsche is 5x as much as the Honda in price. If you plan on driving a stick for sport, start with this one and work your way up.
I have traded in my 2 door 2017 Si with a 2020 2 door Si few days ago. I am very happy with the new model. There are various small/subtle improvements which add up to create a 2020 Si model improved to perfection. - The traction and drive is much better tuned, reminding the 2013 model-2.0 engine performance, in spite of the 1.5 lt (turbo) engine, keeping the gas mileage great. - The safety features are great, lane departure, automatic braking and adaptive cruise control. Sometimes I feel the car "meddles" with my driving, but this is all for the better. - The look is much better, with subtle tweaks to detailing and accents. The 2017 model was too stuffy for my taste. - The wheels look much nicer, and the accompanying tires perform more solidly - The instrument panel has improved with the volume button and the climate fan buttons which were obviously needed. - The car is generally more silent than 2017 - The door tensions are adjusted so that they don't close unexpectedly while getting out. - The seats are more comfortable - The LED headlights are fantastic. Great features, quality and value for the price!
I love my 2020 Civic Si, and for the first time ever after a new car purchase, I've experienced no buyer's remorse. The dark grey color is perfect with the black wheels, and it coordinates with the red accents very well. Out front, the new-for-2020 LED turn signals, headlights, high-beams, and fog lights are simply great. The new body accents and revisions are great, too. DRIVING - "Grandma Mode": With the new for 2020 additions of Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Mitigation, High Beam Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control, this car excels at drama-free highway cruising. Despite an EPA rating of 36, I've repeatedly gotten as high as 42 mpg. Road noise is acceptable and not too intrusive. The shorter 6th gear, which is also new for 2020, helps the adaptive cruise control respond quickly without having to downshift, unless you want to... DRIVING - The Si Side: Even in "Normal" mode, if you put your foot down, this car wants more. Then, engaging the "Sport Mode" button makes the dash look awesome via red lighting, tightens the steering, and firms up the suspension via real adaptive dampers to make it even better. Firm. Planted. Deep-smile-inducing. Fast. Fun! Also: The new safety aids are adjustable in the car’s software, and traction control, lane departure mitigation, and forward collision mitigation can all be turned off via dash buttons. SAVE THE MANUALS! The manual gearbox is a very good transmission. Honda has always made one gear a broad acceleration gear. In the 5-speed days, that was usually 2nd. Here, it’s 3rd, and it’s wonderfully-tuned to pull and pull to the redline using everything the 1.5T with 205 hp and 192 ft-lbs of torque has to offer. COMFORT: The cloth seats, updated for 2020 with red accents, are nicely bolstered and firm, but still comfortable for long drives. The red-stitched leather steering wheel is beefy and feels very good in the hands. The billet, leather-wrapped gear shift knob is very good looking and is likewise driver-oriented. However, the shift knob’s metal heart holds ambient temperature. On some mornings it’s been too cold to handle without gloves, and I have it on good authority that it’ll do the same with heat in the summer. The automatic climate control works quietly and well, and the three-level heated seats work nicely. The configurable & deep center console is quite functional. Both visors have covered and illuminated vanity mirrors, and they slide back when pivoted over the side windows. All of the control buttons in the front are also pleasingly illuminated at night. While I wish that Honda had carried the front doors’ well-placed soft touches to the back, the seats are comfortable, the center armrest with cupholder is nice, and the dome light cannot be seen in the rear-view mirror if passengers need it at night. SOUND SYSTEM: The 10 speaker, 450 watt sound system has plenty of power, and the automatic speed volume adjustment works well. The subwoofer sustains music well while adding punch. DISAPPOINTMENTS: My only four knocks are 1.) No blind-spot monitoring / rear cross traffic alert / reverse sensing, 2.) No rear seat charging ports, 3.) No LED turn signals on the outside rearview mirrors (Honda has all of three of these in the parts bins and should have them on the Civic Si, especially when comparing it to a Corolla XSE or Mazda 3 - I would have gladly paid more for all of them), and, 4.) Canadian models also get rain-sensing wipers, and since this car is made in Canada… I’d like to have those, too. UPGRADES: My Si Sedan came from Honda in “Modern Steel Metallic” (dark grey) with All-Season-Tires. My dealer-installed accessories are: All-Season Floor Mats, a Trunk Liner, Splash Guards, Console Illumination, Leather Arm Rest with Illumination, Footwell Illumination, Illuminated Door Still Plates, Puddle Lights, Rear Bumper Protector, and Automatic-Dimming Rearview Mirror with HomeLink. With all of the after-market items available, this car is also a tuner’s dream laboratory, but I’m not likely to do much else except for the nice, and appropriately red-accented, K & N "Typhoon" cold air intake. Your interests may vary, and you can spend a lot of time and money making a Civic Si uniquely yours. CONCLUSION: I’m quite happy with my 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan. When the 10th generation Si first showed up in 2017, it was lacking. Those big, black fields of false vents were just too much to handle, and the halogen headlights were a big letdown. This mid-cycle refresh corrects all of that and more. You can just tell that Honda loves this car. So if you’re on the fence about the 2020 Civic Si - look again at the price - look again at the features - trust my and others’ reviews on what it can do - and just get it. I think you’ll be glad you did.
2020 Honda Civic videosHonda Civic Type R vs MINI John Cooper Works GP: 0-60, Price, Specs, Interior & More
Honda Civic Type R vs MINI John Cooper Works GP: 0-60, Price, Specs, Interior & More
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: The Honda Civic Type R has long been Edmunds's favorite hot hatch, but now its crown is under threat from the limited edition 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP, the most powerful, most extreme, and the most expensive production Mini ever. I'm Alistair Weaver, and we're here at the Edmunds Test Track with two of the hottest hatchbacks ever produced. Both are either new or updated, both are over 300 horsepower, both are front wheel drive, and both are uncompromising in their pursuit of performance. We're going to put them through the full Edmunds testing procedure, and then we're going to drive them on the track and declare a winner. But before all of that, be sure to subscribe to the Edmunds channel, and check out the link below for a companion piece on Edmunds.com that reveals all the testing data. Let's get on with it. To be honest, I've always had a bit of a soft spot for Minis. It was my mom's first car, and legend has it that if she hadn't broken down in it and asked my dad for help, then I wouldn't have been here. And I'm sure we can all agree what a tragedy that would have been. That first, classic Mini really was a work of genius, a genuinely pioneering family car with trick suspension that just happened to be good on the track and rally stage. The Mini Cooper S that won the Monte Carlo rally still looked like my mom's shopping machine. It had a kind of utilitarian chic. Unlike this car. It's like Mini's designers took one look at the Honda Civic Type R and said, hold my beer. Now, whether you like it or not is purely subjective, and I certainly enjoy its sense of theater. But what does irritate me is how much of it is fake. Now, Carlos Lago has his pen. My old skiing buddy, Matt Watson at Carlyle has his Stick of Truth, and I have my Chopstick of Shame. So ready for this, Charlie? Stay with me. Engine air intake? No such thing. Engine power bulge? Also fake. Front grille? Well, some of it's real. Some of it's not. We can forgive that, I think. These kind of wheel arch extensions designed to widen the track of the car give you, in theory, a bit more poise and stability. This is using carbon-reinforced plastic, the sort of thing that you find on the BMW I3 and I8. And apparently, they channel down the side of the car. But if you follow me, you'll see at the back here that these vents don't really go anywhere. But what it actually does is collect gravel-- strange. You also get that natty little gas cap. And then, if you can follow me to the rear, please, sir, there's a diffuser down here. If you crawl underneath, you'll discover it isn't really a diffuser at all. You get some fantastic looking exhaust pipes. Now, the piece de resistance is this split-wing, complete with little gurney flaps. Now, you might be thinking this is a moment of aerodynamic genius, but what it's actually for is to make sure that you don't decapitate the aerial every time you open the truck. Watch this. [LAUGHS] The other thing I should point out, if you look inside, in order to save weight, Mini has junked the rear seats-- you can't even have them fitted as an option-- and gone to is the luggage shelf. What you do get is this sort of red bar, which, at first glance, looks like a strut brace designed to improve the integrity of the body shell. But according to Mini, it's actually there to stop your shopping whacking you in the back if you brake suddenly. It's quite a collection. It's not exactly minimalism. In fact, in my eyes, it's not exactly Mini. It's hard to argue that under BMW's stewardship, Mini is getting further and further away from that original purist ethos. But at least it's not just a styling exercise. There is meat on those bones, which is just as well given it costs $45,000, or around $8,000 more than the Civic Type R. You get 301 horsepower. That's 73 more than the standard John Cooper Works. There's reinforced crankshaft. There's new pistons, a new turbo, a new oil sump, even a new engine mount. But the one thing you don't get is a manual gearbox. Apparently, BMW doesn't have a manual box for a transverse engine capable of handling the GT's 331 pounds-feet of torque. Instead, you have an eight-speed auto with flappy paddles-- more of which later. Like every car we test, we've put it through the full gamut of the Edmunds experience-- so 1/4-mile speeds, braking, and even lateral acceleration, or G-Force to you and I. And now, by the magic of socially distanced cellular technology, I'm being texted the results. So text me, please, Mr. Editor. [DIGITAL EFFECTS] And here we go. Honda Civic Type R, 0 to 60, 5.7 seconds. Mini GP, 5.1, helped by that automatic gearbox and slightly lazy clutch action in the Honda. 1/4 of a mile, 13.8 at 103.6 miles an hour for the Honda, 13.2 for the Mini at 108.5 miles an hour. So braking, that's how fast it stops, from 60 to 0, 107 feet for the Honda, 105 feet for the Mini. So about that much shorter. Now onto the skid pad for a measure of lateral acceleration G-Force. Honda Civic Type R, 1.03g, which is a really good result. Anything over 1g, particularly for a front-drive hatch, is super impressive. Mini GP? Drum roll, please. [DRUM ROLL] 0.99g. So the Honda has more lateral grip. Enough of the stats. Let's hit the circuit. You've probably noticed by now that here we're focusing mainly on the Mini. If you want the full tech lowdown on the Type R, watch Carlos Lagos's superb film on our channel. Now we'll hit the track. So as I warm my car up, let's reacquaint ourselves with the benchmark. It's amazing how immediately at home you feel in the Civic Type R. These seats are fantastic, way better than they are in the Mini. And this driving position really is first-rate. I like the Alcantara wheel they've got on this, the recently updated type R, and it's got this slightly thicker, heavier gear know. Now, I remember a development engineer once telling me that you could tell how sporty a car was by the distance between the gear stick and the steering wheel. And in this car, it's-- well, it's barely a hand span of my slightly puny hand. So it's nice, on a modern car, to be able to feel the cogs mesh in the way that you can in the Honda. Doesn't sound amazing, but what this car's always done well is to put its power down. There's over 300 horsepower. Through front-wheel drives, it's normally a recipe for problems. But actually, you can start to feed out of these corners at 90 degree right and feel the turbo kicking and provide that torque, and away you go. 7,000, hitting the rev limiter, hard on the brakes. Lift off, turn it in a little bit. Held the nose. You can start to feel the rear end rotate. This is a car that you can steer on the throttle, but without it ever feeling alarming. I'm going to go into R-plus mode, which, on the road, it makes it way, way too harsh. But it's actually been designed for circuit use or tracks like this. So this is now their Civic Type R in full attack. You never forget you're in a front-wheel drive car, but there's a lot of fluency. Yes, you can place the car really well on the circuit. And I love this rest matching as well. In some ways, it's kind of lazy not to have to heel and toe, but it does make life easy a little bit to say that you're hitting the rev limiter. Fourth gear, a little lift through here, and hard on the brakes. Down to third, moved a little bit on the braking. That's OK. Turn it in. Hard on the throttle, and the car actually helps you to pull it out of the corner. It's really easy to drive, but it's still entertaining, and it's far from intimidating. And that little bump in that corner, you can feel how aggressive the damping is in this mode. But that's always going to be in the Honda's favor. Because it's got electronic dumping on the road, you can switch it down to Comfort or even Sport and have a ride quality which is compliant enough to be tolerable. Of course, the other thing in the Honda's favor is this is still a proper five-seater family car with a good-sized trunk and plenty of space for genuine adults behind me. This really is a car that you can sell to the family as a everyday tool. Right, come on, Mini. Inside, it'll instantly feel familiar to pretty much any other Mini driver. You do get, though, these fairly funky digital displays and some 3D-printed flappy paddles here on the steering wheel that actually move with the rack. You also get more 3D printing here on the dashboard, including your car's unique build number. Apart from that, though, pretty much business as usual, including the excellent Mini driving position. On the electronics, you have a unique Mini GT Stability Control Mode. If I activate it here, it gives me this little message on the dash that says "Sporty Driving Experience due to Later Intervention of Suspension Control Systems." Which is odd, because it does absolutely nothing to the suspension. Anyway, let's go. [EXHAUST REVVING] To be honest, our handling circuit at the Edmunds Test Track could have been tailor-made for this Mini. It's more like a tarmac rally stage than a traditional racing circuit. So if it's going to feel good anywhere, it should feel good here. To create this car, Mini's engineers have given the standard John Cooper Works a thorough going-over. It now sits 10 millimeters-- that's about 1/3 of an inch-- lower to the ground, and they've upgraded the springs, the dampers, and the stabilizer bars. Now, unlike the Honda, there is no electronic damping. So it only really has one mode, and that's, well, angry. So it's kind of like my ex. So at the moment, we're in stability GP mode. Let's see what she can do. Now, that ride quality on the road at times, if I'm honest, can feel slightly brutal. It never really settles. And I was driving down the highway, talking to a friend on the phone, and I had to actually apologize, because he could hear this kind of fluttering in my voice. And when you hit expansion joints, then there a real hard kick in your spine. But this circuit here is a lot smoother, so that's diminished. But it's still very, very firm. And the other thing about it is you have this constant presence of torque steer, the challenge that the front tires have of actually deploying all that power. The way the Honda puts its power down is a lot more efficient. You're always conscious it is front-wheel drive, but it works with you. In the Mini, you feel that the mechanical diff is always doing battle. And you can feel that sort of kicking back through the steering. And I don't want a sports car that's easy to drive. I don't-- I want to feel like there's a challenge. I want to feel like it rewards me when I do things well. But this car, it feels like it's not so much working with you as hampering progress. Ultimately, somehow, as well, in this pursuit of ultimate performance, Mini's deprived this car of the kind of ultimate agility for which it's renowned. I can't help think that a standard Cooper S would feel a lot more agile, a lot more willing to play than this GP does. I'm going to try, now, actually, just turning all the systems off. Dynamic stability control is now completely off. Let's see what difference this makes. So turn it in, be patient. [SCOFFS] I keep knocking the gearstick with my knee. Coming out of this second gear corner, I feel that I'm constantly fighting that front end. Turn it in. You have to be pretty aggressive to kill that initial understeer, and again. And then you see the car. As soon as I come back onto the power, the car is wanting to push me effectively to the outside of the circuit. And particularly on a circuit as tight and twisty as this, when you really do want to use the full extremity of the tarmac, it doesn't inspire confidence in the way that the Honda does. Also, you don't have a manual gearbox, which as fine. My god, but nor is it a double clutch transmission. It's actually a standard auto, which means it's not as quick to change. Sometimes, particularly on the downshifts, you shift, and then you kind of wait for it to happen. You get this initial push, and that will fire it out I feel like I'm working that much harder, and not, necessarily, in a good way. And I'm sorry if this is sounding really negative, because on paper, it's got so much going for it. But it's just not working for me. And earlier, I actually threw the keys to a couple of other members of the Edmunds test team for their opinion, and we all kind of came up with the same feeling. I find it, actually, quite frustrating, because as I said at the beginning, I've always liked Minis, and I really, really wanted to like this GP. But it just feels like they're trying to push their recipe a bit too far. You sometimes get into cars that are driven more by a kind of marketing demand to create some buzz and create some excitement in the media than a bunch of engineering know-how. And this car feels like that. It's somehow less than the sum of its parts. It just feels like they're stretching themselves a little bit too far. [MUSIC PLAYING] And so to the conclusion. And to be honest, I'm finding it difficult to be so hard on the Mini, because I really, really wanted to like the GP. I love mad cars, and this is certainly one of those. But we're here to be objective. And I reckon you buy that car because you must have the fastest, most expensive, arguably one of the most exclusive Minis ever built. But you don't buy it because it's a great car, because frankly, it isn't. If you really care about cars and excellence like I do-- and so does everybody else at Edmunds-- then the only choice is the Honda Civic Type R. The best just got that little bit better. To be honest, it wasn't even close.
In this comparison, Alistair Weaver pits the two hottest hatchbacks you can get against each other: the Mini John Cooper Works GP and the Honda Civic Type R.
Features & Specs
|Si 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$25,000
|MPG
|26 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Si 2dr Coupe
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$25,000
|MPG
|26 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$25,200
|MPG
|26 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$25,200
|MPG
|26 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Civic safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Adjusts the vehicle's direction automatically to keep it from drifting out of its lane.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjusts the vehicle speed to maintain a constant distance from the car in front.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Civic vs. the competition
Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla
The Civic and Toyota Corolla have duked it out for decades, and the Corolla's full redesign for 2020 has only reignited the flames. The new Corolla has impressed us with greatly improved cabin materials, surprisingly capable handling, and an infotainment system that is easier to use than the Civic's. However, we still prefer the Honda for its rapid acceleration, fuel-efficient turbocharged engine, and spacious, adult-friendly rear seat.
Honda Civic vs. Mazda 3
If you're looking for a bit of driving fun to go along with your sophisticated compact car, the Mazda 3 is a great place to start. On upper trim levels, the Mazda 3 feels downright luxurious. It's available with all-wheel drive too. The Mazda 3 can also match the Civic hatchback for driving fun. For maximum cargo space, however, the Civic is still tops.
Honda Civic vs. Honda Insight
If you like the Civic's size and layout but want something that uses less fuel, look no further than the Honda Insight. The Insight is just as practical as the Civic, but its electrified powertrain makes it one of the most efficient traditional hybrids available. Its infotainment system is also more intuitive than the Civic's older interface. The Insight's only downsides are a higher price tag and slower acceleration.
FAQ
Is the Honda Civic a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Civic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Civic:
- No significant changes for Civic sedan
- Updated front and rear styling for hatchback and Civic Si
- Civic Si gets slightly different cabin trim and revised transmission gearing
- Improved suspension and more powerful brakes for the Civic Type R
- Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Is the Honda Civic reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Civic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Civic?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Civic is the 2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,000.
Other versions include:
- Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,000
- Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,000
- Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,200
- Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,200
What are the different models of Honda Civic?
2020 Honda Civic Si Overview
The 2020 Honda Civic Si is offered in the following styles: Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda Civic Si?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Civic Si and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Civic Si 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Civic Si.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Civic Si and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Civic Si featuring deep dives into trim levels including Si, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Honda Civic Si here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda Civic Si Civic Si you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Civic for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,467.
Find a new Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,870.
