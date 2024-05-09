Lucid's Sub-$50K SUV Is One of Several Midsize Vehicles on the Way

Earlier this week, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson confirmed the company is working on a midsize electric SUV, expected to arrive in late 2026. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Edmunds has learned about Lucid's plans to expand its new midsize platform to include a second crossover, as well as a more rugged, lifestyle-oriented vehicle.

The first SUV to launch on the midsize platform will have a starting price below $50,000, with Rawlinson estimating an MSRP "around $48,000." This will be a high-volume model; Rawlinson has previously told Edmunds that the midsize SUV will help Lucid increase its scale, making it easier for the company to introduce additional vehicles.

Lucid's first midsize SUV will likely be sized similarly to a Fisker Ocean or Porsche Macan but will obviously start at a much lower price point.