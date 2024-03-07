Rivian R3 First Look: Smaller, Cuter, and There's a High-Performance R3X

Rivian R3 range and charging

The R3 will come in three different main configurations when it launches in a few years. The base car will have a single-motor setup, while dual- and tri-motor offerings will be offered as well. The triple-motor variant will be Rivian's first foray with a performance moniker, and it's called the R3X. Rivian hasn't offered details on how much power any of the three variants will make, but it has released early range estimates.

The R3 will have two battery options, the larger of which will get over 300 miles of range and will hit 60 mph from a standstill in less than 3 seconds in its most powerful configuration. The battery itself uses an all-new 4695 cell that Rivian says offers significant improvements in energy density and output. The R3 will be able to fast charge from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes. Rivian will also be using Tesla's NACS charging port for all of its new vehicles starting in 2025.

Rivian R3 price and availability

While pricing for the smaller R3 is still under wraps, Rivian has said the R2 will start at $45,000 and that the R3 will be even less expensive than that. While we don't know how much cheaper the R3 will be, it's fair to assume the base R3 with the smaller of the two batteries will be priced around $35,000 and that the price will creep up steadily as you add motors, features and the larger battery.

The R2 is slated to arrive in the early part of 2026, which means we may not see the R3 until sometime in 2027.