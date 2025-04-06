2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive Tested: Sharpening the Knife

Track tested

At the Edmunds test track, the updated 2025 M3 hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. While that's no quicker than the last M3 Competition xDrive, it's 0.2 second quicker than BMW's estimate. Given that there's been no increase in torque, it's not surprising the 0-60 time is the same. Where the extra power really makes itself known is at the quarter-mile mark. The 2025 M3 posted a time of 11.1 seconds at 124 mph, 0.2 second quicker and a full 4 mph faster than the prior Competition xDrive. That might not sound like a lot, but 4 mph is a sizable increase.

Senior vehicle test editor Kurt Niebuhr was impressed. "If I could describe the M3 Competition in one word, it'd be 'potent.' Unless you're using one of its more aggressive drive modes, you might not notice how ferocious the M3 can be, but once the tach swings past 3,500 rpm, things get pretty serious. This 2025 model benefits from an additional 20 hp, and it allows the M3 to just tear into the triple digits. Midrange power is immense, and the rush of acceleration doesn't taper off, even when you get close to the 7,100 rpm redline. Another indicator of just how strong the engine is in this M3 is the time we recorded from 60 to 75 mph: 1.3 seconds. That's moving."