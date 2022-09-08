- Jeep unveiled its first EVs — the Wrangler-inspired Recon and a new Wagoneer.
- The Wagoneer S will develop 600 hp and have 400 miles of range.
- Existing Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be available with electrified powertrain.
Today, Jeep offered us a glimpse at its first all-electric vehicles, both of which will enter production at the beginning of 2024. The Recon is akin to a fully electric Wrangler, while the Wagoneer S aims to be a more family-friendly option with tons of power on tap. Here's everything we know.
No, the vehicle you see here is not a Jeep Wrangler EV. It's actually the Jeep Recon — a new electric vehicle with Wrangler-inspired styling, but without the storied nameplate that might make Jeep diehards revolt with pitchforks. The Recon will offer Wrangler mainstays like removable doors, a retractable soft top, off-road driving modes, locking differentials and more.
While details about the powertrain and other hardware are secret for now, Jeep does mention that the Recon will be able to tackle the Rubicon Trail. If this bears out, the Recon should be one of the most off-road-capable vehicles on the market when it goes on sale in 2024.
The Wagoneer brand will also grow courtesy of a new midsize SUV that Jeep currently refers to as the Wagoneer S. Like the Recon, the Wagoneer S will only be sold as a fully electric vehicle and is geared more toward comfort than its rowdier sibling. Even so, the Wagoneer S will come standard with four-wheel drive and available terrain management settings — both of which should help the Wagoneer S exhibit the off-road performance promised by the Jeep badge.
Jeep published eye-popping numbers along with the concept images you see here. Jeep is targeting 600 horsepower from the powertrain and 400 miles of range from the battery pack. That puts the Wagoneer S at a more than 200-horsepower disadvantage to the Rivian R1S (which explains Rivian's expected 0-60 mph of 3 seconds compared to Jeep's claimed 3.5 seconds), but the Wagoneer S will boast nearly 100 more miles of range on a fully charged pack.
The standard Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer won't be left out to dry by the automaker's bigger push for electrification. Jeep also announced that 4xe (Jeep's branded name for electrified vehicles) versions of both large trucks will also be coming, but details aren't totally clear at the moment. Our best guess is that the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid from the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe will be swapped in.
The Recon and Wagoneer electric vehicles show that Jeep is serious about silent off-roading. Though they won't be available until 2024, interested buyers can place reservations for either one in early 2023.