The Wagoneer brand will also grow courtesy of a new midsize SUV that Jeep currently refers to as the Wagoneer S. Like the Recon, the Wagoneer S will only be sold as a fully electric vehicle and is geared more toward comfort than its rowdier sibling. Even so, the Wagoneer S will come standard with four-wheel drive and available terrain management settings — both of which should help the Wagoneer S exhibit the off-road performance promised by the Jeep badge.

Jeep published eye-popping numbers along with the concept images you see here. Jeep is targeting 600 horsepower from the powertrain and 400 miles of range from the battery pack. That puts the Wagoneer S at a more than 200-horsepower disadvantage to the Rivian R1S (which explains Rivian's expected 0-60 mph of 3 seconds compared to Jeep's claimed 3.5 seconds), but the Wagoneer S will boast nearly 100 more miles of range on a fully charged pack.

The standard Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer won't be left out to dry by the automaker's bigger push for electrification. Jeep also announced that 4xe (Jeep's branded name for electrified vehicles) versions of both large trucks will also be coming, but details aren't totally clear at the moment. Our best guess is that the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid from the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe will be swapped in.

Edmunds says

The Recon and Wagoneer electric vehicles show that Jeep is serious about silent off-roading. Though they won't be available until 2024, interested buyers can place reservations for either one in early 2023.