Every New Car Revealed at New York Auto Show 2024
Brands under the Hyundai umbrella have the strongest showing
This year's New York Auto Show was light on reveals unless you're talking about OEMs from Korea. Genesis, Hyundai and Kia stole the show with a bevy of concept cars, refreshed favorites and even a familiar face with a new name.
But a handful of other manufacturers got in on the action, too. The following is a list of all the reveals from the Big Apple, which we will update as the new models roll out.
2025 Kia K4 Looks a Lot Sharper Than the Forte It Replaces
The Forte is dead; long live the K4! Kia's compact car gets a new name for its next generation, along with distinctive styling and a cabin full of cutting-edge tech features. You can even spec the interior in green. How cool is that?
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Gets a Little Truckier
The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz isn’t all-new but it does get a slew of small changes inside and out that might make it more appealing to those who want the form factor of a small SUV with the utility of a truck.
Can the Refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson Dethrone Mazda and Honda?
The current Hyundai Tucson is one of our favorite small SUVs, but a number of minor drawbacks keep it from breaking into the pantheon of its class. Does the 2025 refresh have what it takes to finally break through? We weigh the evidence.
The 2025 Polestar 4 Will Start at $56,300
Polestar unveiled its third vehicle, the Polestar 4 roughly a year ago at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show. Sitting between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in size (which may be a bit confusing), now we know that the Polestar 4’s pricing will also fall between its smaller and larger sibling as well. Starting at $56,300, the Polestar 4 crossover is coming out of the gate with a competitive start.
Ford Celebrates The Mustang's 60th Birthday
Ford celebrates the Mustang’s 60th anniversary with a new special-edition model that appears to be based on the GT. It’s set to be an appearance package, but given the raft of changes made to the 50th anniversary model, we won’t rule anything out. Owners and fans are also invited to attend an event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with meet-and-greet opportunities, ride-alongs and more.
GV60 Magma Concept Kicks Off Genesis' Performance Division
Genesis kicks off its new Magma performance division with a concept based on the GV60 EV. No, Magma isn't just a name for that eye-searing color; it's a code for Genesis' red-hot performance aspirations, which you can clearly see thanks to aerodynamic add-ons, a wider stance and 21-inch wheels. The best news? The GV60 Magma is coming to production — with a bunch of new Magma models to follow suit.
Genesis Neolun Concept Is a GV90 with Futuristic Styling Elements
Sand the Kia EV9's sharp edges and pass it off to a Range Rover designer and bam! You have the recipe for the cool new Genesis Neolun. While there's a lot of pie-in-the-sky concept car stuff, here's why we think the bones of this electric design study could eventually become a production Genesis GV90.
The New Mini Cooper Brings Gas Engines to U.S. First
Mini's made a big deal about going EV-only in the future, but it seems we aren't quite there yet. The new Mini Cooper S makes its North American debut with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, paired exclusively with an automatic transmission. Prices for the Cooper S will start below $35,000, with a less powerful — and less expensive — variant to follow.
