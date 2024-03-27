- The Tucson is refreshed for 2025, highlighted by a new infotainment system and reimagined interior controls
- Exterior is updated to distinguish it from the outgoing model
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are finally standard across the board
Can the Refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson Dethrone Mazda and Honda?
The Hyundai Tucson is one of our favorite small crossovers, with the hybrid and plug-in hybrid models placing at or near the top of their respective categories, and even the gas-only version placing a respectable sixth in our ranking of the best compact SUVs. So what will it take for a clean sweep across all three lists? The answer might lie in the refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson, unveiled at today's New York Auto Show.
The 2025 Tucson is an update to the daringly styled crossover that debuted for the 2022 model year. Upgrades include redesigned bumpers, a new grille and additional tech features — all enhancements that could add up to Tucson domination of the small SUV class. Here's everything we know.
What's under the Tucson's hood?
Midlife updates don't usually involve overhauled powertrains, and the Tucson is no exception. The standard engine continues to be a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This motor offers leisurely acceleration — the 0-60 mph sprint, if you could call it that, took 10.2 seconds in Edmunds' testing of a 2022 model — so if you want something a little more pulse-pounding, you might want to select one of the electrified engines instead.
The Tucson Hybrid is driven by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor, which produce a combined 231 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque (an increase of 5 hp from last year). The Tucson Plug-In Hybrid features the same engine but a more powerful motor, good for a combined 268 hp and 258 lb-ft. The PHEV also has a 13.8-kWh battery pack; though official ratings have not been finalized for the 2025 model, the 2024 Tucson PHEV with the same powertrain is estimated by the EPA to deliver 33 miles of all-electric range on a full battery. Both the Hybrid and PHEV utilize a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
How's the Tucson's interior?
Here's where the 2025 Tucson really starts to make inroads. The most obvious upgrade is the new panoramic display. Optional on SEL and Blue Hybrid Blue models and standard on N Line and Limited trims, the display houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The latter is standard on all trims, while more economical versions of the Tucson make do with an analog instrument panel with a 4.2-inch information display. The screen now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, solving one of the more annoying aspects of Tucson ownership. On the outgoing model, wireless smartphone connectivity was included with the smaller of the two screens, but upgrading to the large screen necessitated a wired connection for Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. The screen also enables over-the-air updates, ensuring the system is kept current without a driver needing to take the car to a dealer for a software flash.
Hyundai also reconsidered the previous touchpad that governed the climate and radio controls in upper trims. We now get physical knobs and buttons for those controls — a welcome change, as operating the control panel required a bit of driver attention and precise pressing to operate effectively. The fancier trims that used to have the push-button shifter now have a column stalk to free up space on the center console.
How's the Tucson's tech?
There are even more tech upgrades, including a newly available head-up display, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a fingerprint scanner so you don't have to carry a key fob. A new infrared driver attention monitor scans your face to make sure your eyes are on the road and you aren't getting drowsy. If a driver is found to be unresponsive, the Tuscon will slow to a stop and activate its hazard lights.
Edmunds says
Updated cabin and exterior styling keep the 2025 Hyundai Tucson looking fresh among ever-evolving competitors, and a return to tactile controls should give it a welcome ergonomic boost.