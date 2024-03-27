The Hyundai Tucson is one of our favorite small crossovers, with the hybrid and plug-in hybrid models placing at or near the top of their respective categories, and even the gas-only version placing a respectable sixth in our ranking of the best compact SUVs. So what will it take for a clean sweep across all three lists? The answer might lie in the refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson, unveiled at today's New York Auto Show.

The 2025 Tucson is an update to the daringly styled crossover that debuted for the 2022 model year. Upgrades include redesigned bumpers, a new grille and additional tech features — all enhancements that could add up to Tucson domination of the small SUV class. Here's everything we know.