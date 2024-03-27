Ford is celebrating a significant Mustang milestone with a pair of announcements that are sure to draw interest from fans of Ford's long-running pony car. Not only will the Blue Oval introduce a limited-edition 60th Anniversary Appearance package for the Mustang, but the automaker will also take part in a Mustang fan event held at Charlotte Motor Speedway on April 17. The event at Charlotte will allow attendees to get a first look at a new Mustang with the appearance pack.

This is peanuts compared to what the rest of the event promises to offer. Mustang fans can meet Ford Performance racing drivers and check out a cornucopia of racing Mustangs in the sheetmetal, including the Mach-E 1400. Ford will also offer ride-alongs on a drift track or around the Charlotte Roval. When not actively looking at or riding in a Mustang, Ford will showcase the car’s healthy aftermarket through the “Pony Personalization Corner.” There, vendors like RTR will show off parts and accessories for the current S650 Mustang.