2026 Volvo XC40 Brings Back Front-Wheel Drive at a Lower Price

Volvo has reversed course and reintroduced a front-wheel-drive variant of the 2026 XC40 small SUV, the brand confirmed Tuesday. The move effectively increases the price of the all-wheel-drive XC40 by $2,700.

The return of the FWD model also reintroduces the so-called B4 powertrain, which offers less power but a more affordable point of entry to the popular compact crossover. The front-wheel-drive 2026 XC40 B4 Core and Plus models now come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four and mild hybrid system that's altogether rated at 194 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.

The new base price for the 2026 XC40 B4 Core is $41,195, including the $1,295 destination fee. That’s $850 less than the starting price of the 2025 Volvo XC40, which was $41,945. But that model had AWD standard and the stronger B5 engine rated at 247 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Now priced at $43,895, the 2026 XC40 B5 gets a significant price hike of $1,950 over the 2025 B5. All told, the all-wheel-drive 2026 XC40 B5 costs $2,700 more than the front-wheel-drive 2026 XC40 B4. The price increases include standard adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors. An over-the-air (OTA) update promises quicker infotainment response time and less lag for the Google Android-based operating system. The OTA update will be made available to all Volvo cars built from 2020 until now.