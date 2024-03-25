The front environment is even more confounding, with a steering wheel that doesn't appear to have space for an airbag, a giant screen that could prove challenging for shorter drivers to peer over, and a shifter that looks like a stalk-mounted gear selector rotated up 90 degrees. And then there's the vertically mounted toggles and a clock-like decoration in the dash that — from the press images, at least — appears to house some sort of black goo. Insidious liquid aside, we appreciate that Genesis is really shooting for the moon with the interior. One thing we hope makes it to production? The indirect warming elements that raise the cabin temperature by heating the dashboard, doors, floor and seatbacks.

The Neolun's exterior is a little more conventional but is nonetheless impressive. Imagine a Kia EV9 with rounded edges that was given a once-over by the Range Rover designers, and you're almost there. The all-LED facsimile of Genesis' shield grille gives the Neolun a distinctive face, while Maybach-like monoblock wheels tie this concept to some of the most exclusive luxury vehicles on the road today.