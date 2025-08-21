- The Subaru Outback received a complete overhaul for 2026.
- Unfortunately, it's coming with a $5,000 price increase.
- The base Outback now starts at $36,445 including destination.
The 2026 Subaru Outback Is a Lot More Expensive Than Before
The all-new Outback costs $5,000 more than its predecessor
The 2026 Subaru Outback kicks off its seventh generation with a big price hike. The Outback starts at $36,445 including destination and delivery fees. That's more than $5,000 more expensive than the 2025 Outback, which starts at $31,415.
Here's a full breakdown of 2026 Outback pricing, all of which include a $1,450 destination charge:
- 2026 Subaru Outback Premium: $36,445
- 2026 Subaru Outback Limited: $43,165
- 2026 Subaru Outback Limited XT: $45,815
- 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness: $46,445
- 2026 Subaru Outback Touring: $46,845
- 2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT: $49,445
The top-of-the-line Outback Touring XT reaches nearly $50,000, a $3,000 jump over the same trim on the outgoing model. We haven't gotten behind the wheel of the all-new Outback, but there are significant, welcome changes inside the half-wagon-half-SUV while retaining the old model's powertrains.
Is all that enough to justify the large increase in price? We'll let you know once we get a chance to drive the new Outback later this year.