The 2026 Subaru Outback Is a Lot More Expensive Than Before

The all-new Outback costs $5,000 more than its predecessor

2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT
  • The Subaru Outback received a complete overhaul for 2026.
  • Unfortunately, it's coming with a $5,000 price increase.
  • The base Outback now starts at $36,445 including destination.

The 2026 Subaru Outback kicks off its seventh generation with a big price hike. The Outback starts at $36,445 including destination and delivery fees. That's more than $5,000 more expensive than the 2025 Outback, which starts at $31,415. 

2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT

Here's a full breakdown of 2026 Outback pricing, all of which include a $1,450 destination charge:

  • 2026 Subaru Outback Premium: $36,445
  • 2026 Subaru Outback Limited: $43,165
  • 2026 Subaru Outback Limited XT: $45,815
  • 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness: $46,445
  • 2026 Subaru Outback Touring: $46,845
  • 2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT: $49,445

The top-of-the-line Outback Touring XT reaches nearly $50,000, a $3,000 jump over the same trim on the outgoing model. We haven't gotten behind the wheel of the all-new Outback, but there are significant, welcome changes inside the half-wagon-half-SUV while retaining the old model's powertrains. 

Is all that enough to justify the large increase in price? We'll let you know once we get a chance to drive the new Outback later this year. 

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness
by

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

