The 2026 Subaru Outback Is a Lot More Expensive Than Before

Here's a full breakdown of 2026 Outback pricing, all of which include a $1,450 destination charge:

2026 Subaru Outback Premium: $36,445

2026 Subaru Outback Limited: $43,165

2026 Subaru Outback Limited XT: $45,815

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness: $46,445

2026 Subaru Outback Touring: $46,845

2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT: $49,445

The top-of-the-line Outback Touring XT reaches nearly $50,000, a $3,000 jump over the same trim on the outgoing model. We haven't gotten behind the wheel of the all-new Outback, but there are significant, welcome changes inside the half-wagon-half-SUV while retaining the old model's powertrains.

Is all that enough to justify the large increase in price? We'll let you know once we get a chance to drive the new Outback later this year.