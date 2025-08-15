The Range Rover SV Asilomar Is a Love Letter to Monterey

There will be only one ...

2025 Range Rover Asilomar Edition front
  • The Range Rover SV Asilomar is the latest in an ever-growing line of special SUVs.
  • There's no price set, but since just one will be made, we're sure it’ll be "if you have to ask" money.
  • At least it comes with a free set of custom golf clubs.

Every year at the Pebble Beach Car Week, Range Rover dreams up a new way to make its biggest SUV even more exclusive than it already is. For 2025, the brand has created the two-tone SV Asilomar. Named after Asilomar Cove, Range Rover says the car "celebrates the natural beauty found at Asilomar Cove within Monterey Bay." 

The paint job splits the Range directly in half (top to bottom), with a lighter hue of blue found on the lower half and a darker tone on the upper. It's a bit like the way the color of the ocean changes as you move to deeper and deeper water. It rides on 23-inch wheels with color-matched inserts to the SUV's bodywork.

2025 Range Rover Asilomar Edition

The Range Rover itself is powered by a 606-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 and will only be made available in long-wheelbase trim. The inside is covered in a deep Bespoke Liberty Blue leather with gray Kvadrat fabric inserts on the outside of the seats. There are also white flourishes throughout the cabin, like the inserts on the doors, the center console and the white ceramic shift lever. 

If you wanted to pick one of these up, well, we've got bad news. You can't — Range Rover is making just one of these beauties. Fear not, though, because Range Rover is going to donate $5,000 from the sale of the one-of-one Asilomar to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation after the sale of the car. 

The price for this rarity, of course, hasn't been set. It will likely go to the highest bidder. Its one-and-only status means it likely will go for even more than the $370,000 Carmel Edition — a car whose seven-unit limited-edition run apparently made it far too popular. The lucky buyer also gets a set of custom Titleist golf clubs, and we sure hope they make use of them.  

2025 Range Rover Asilomar Edition
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

