The Range Rover SV Asilomar Is a Love Letter to Monterey

The Range Rover itself is powered by a 606-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 and will only be made available in long-wheelbase trim. The inside is covered in a deep Bespoke Liberty Blue leather with gray Kvadrat fabric inserts on the outside of the seats. There are also white flourishes throughout the cabin, like the inserts on the doors, the center console and the white ceramic shift lever.

If you wanted to pick one of these up, well, we've got bad news. You can't — Range Rover is making just one of these beauties. Fear not, though, because Range Rover is going to donate $5,000 from the sale of the one-of-one Asilomar to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation after the sale of the car.

The price for this rarity, of course, hasn't been set. It will likely go to the highest bidder. Its one-and-only status means it likely will go for even more than the $370,000 Carmel Edition — a car whose seven-unit limited-edition run apparently made it far too popular. The lucky buyer also gets a set of custom Titleist golf clubs, and we sure hope they make use of them.