The Kia K4 Is the Forte's Final Form; Here's Everything We Know

The interior space is 100% Kia, too. It looks like the EV9's dashboard has simply been shrunken down to fit the proportions of a subcompact sedan. Guess what? That's a good thing. Its screens are snappy and easy to use (and there's even a tiny screen crammed between the infotainment and the driver's display that's permanently there for the HVAC controls). It all works well in the Edmunds Top Rated EV9, and it'll likely only wow potential buyers more in the much smaller and much cheaper K4.

We won't know everything about the K4 until its full unveil next week, but we think it's safe to assume the Forte's engine choices will carry over with some small improvements. Think of better fuel economy and slightly more power. The base cars will likely use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with around 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, but there's room for those numbers to grow. There's also a chance that the 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 201 hp and 195 lb-ft from the GT model might stick around, too, given Kia's continued evolution of its GT sub-brand.

What about the rest? We'll have to wait for the full unveil to know more about Kia's smallest new car, but it won't be long. The K4's complete reveal is less than a week away.