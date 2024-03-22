The Kia K4 Is the Forte's Final Form; Here's Everything We Know

Skip to main content
Breathing new life into subcompact sedans

2025 Kia K4
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The Kia K4 will replace the Forte for 2025.
  • It's an all-new car that promises progressive design, inside and out.
  • The full unveil is March 27.

The Kia K4 is the brand's newest small car, and it's here to keep the cheap subcompact segment from withering away on its deathbed. If you look at the K4's segment — the one the Forte used to play in — you'll notice a shocking lack of competition. The Nissan Versa got a recent face-lift but its bones, interior and tech are old, the Mitsubishi Mirage doesn't hold a candle to any car on sale, and the Nissan Sentra, Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic are all a whole size class up. 

So, in comes the K4 to spice up an aging class bereft of competition. The exterior is striking, but it's not exactly new. It's very much in line with what we've come to know from recent Kias — just take a look at the recently refreshed K5, Sorento and face-lifted Carnival. That said, it's a handsome car for something so small, and the rear "sail panel" that leads from the edge of the rear door glass down into the trunk is a neat if somewhat jarring touch. But looks are subjective, so what else do we have here? 

2025 Kia K4 interior

The interior space is 100% Kia, too. It looks like the EV9's dashboard has simply been shrunken down to fit the proportions of a subcompact sedan. Guess what? That's a good thing. Its screens are snappy and easy to use (and there's even a tiny screen crammed between the infotainment and the driver's display that's permanently there for the HVAC controls). It all works well in the Edmunds Top Rated EV9, and it'll likely only wow potential buyers more in the much smaller and much cheaper K4.

We won't know everything about the K4 until its full unveil next week, but we think it's safe to assume the Forte's engine choices will carry over with some small improvements. Think of better fuel economy and slightly more power. The base cars will likely use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with around 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, but there's room for those numbers to grow. There's also a chance that the 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 201 hp and 195 lb-ft from the GT model might stick around, too, given Kia's continued evolution of its GT sub-brand. 

What about the rest? We'll have to wait for the full unveil to know more about Kia's smallest new car, but it won't be long. The K4's complete reveal is less than a week away.

2025 Kia K4 rear profile

Edmunds says

It might be time to get excited about subcompacts again. Hopefully other brands follow Kia's lead here.

