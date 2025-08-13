Tested: 2026 Hyundai Palisade Is So Close to Perfection

Adding heaviness

Most of the new Palisade's testing results remain in line with what we achieved in the previous model. Its 60-0 mph panic braking distance of 125 feet is nearly the same as the old version, and close to on par for the segment (123.8 feet average). The skidpad result — which measures grip levels and is related to handling — remains steady at 0.83 g. This figure is slightly better than the class average of 0.82 g.

We're also impressed by the engine's output. Even though it's smaller than before, the V6 produces almost the exact same amount of power and torque. But there's a big downside between generations. Like me, the Palisade seems to have stuffed itself with KBBQ since the last time we saw it, with a weight gain of 411 pounds. That's a big reason the 0-60 mph sprint time falls from a relatively competitive 7.6 seconds to a lethargic 8.8 seconds. For reference, that's slower than a Ford Transit cargo van and a Volkswagen Jetta. A Prius would absolutely dust this thing in a stoplight drag race — an all-too-common occurrence in the eternal battle for pink slips between UberX and UberXL drivers.

Vehicle test editor Reese Counts' dispatch from our test track: "Weak sauce. The Palisade was more than a full second slower than before, and it felt tired and taxed the whole way down the acceleration straight. The automatic is pretty smooth but not particularly snappy. The quickest run was done in Sport mode with stability control disabled, but it was only marginally quicker than the 'hop in the car and mash the throttle' run. All-wheel drive means there's no wheelspin or anything. Just smooth but lackluster acceleration."