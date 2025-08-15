- The Infiniti QX80 Track Spec packs an upgraded powertrain and big wheels.
- The lifted QX80 Terrain Spec was built with overlanding in mind.
- These QX80s debut at The Quail alongside the Infiniti QX65 Monograph concept.
Infiniti QX80 Track Spec and Terrain Spec Concepts Max Out On- and Off-Road
Infiniti goes high and low with a pair of QX80-based one-offs
Infiniti designers and engineers had two choices when modifying a pair of QX80 SUVs: Go up or go down. They chose both. The result is a pair of one-off QX80 concepts, one going after street performance and the other modified for overlanding. Both were unveiled alongside the QX65 Monograph concept at 2025's edition of The Quail, part of Monterey Car Week.
QX80 Track Spec
The Track Spec looks downright sinister with its blue-black matte metallic vinyl wrap and custom pieces for the front splitter, front air intakes, fender vents, rocker panels (which encase the running boards) and rear diffuser. It also borrows its grille from the recently announced 2026 QX80 Sport. Everything has been draped over a set of 24-inch mutispoke wheels wearing low-profile performance rubber, with fender extensions added to accommodate the additional width.
But the real goods are found underhood, where the QX80's standard twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 has been massaged to produce a hefty amount of additional output. Bone stock, this engine makes 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. After reworking the intake, turbochargers, fuel system and exhaust, Infiniti claims it's putting out over 650 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque. The engineers say these gains were possible without touching the stock engine internals; new parts include a higher-capacity intercooler, upgraded turbocharger compressors, new fuel injectors, a ram-air intake, and a lower-restriction exhaust with a quartet of outlets. Thankfully, they've also installed a set of larger Brembo front brakes to counter the added power.
QX80 Terrain Spec
The raised Terrain Spec looks equally cool but has a different goal in mind. Instead of shredding its tires, it's designed to conquer off-road trails and provide a place to camp in the wilderness.
To that end, Infiniti has added a rooftop tent and a mega light bar across the top of the windshield. Beefy wheels are wrapped in all-terrain tires, and there are fender flares to cover them. Up front, there's also a set of limb risers — wires running from the hood to the roof to help push tree limbs away from the windshield on tight trails. One-off covers appear on the front and rear fascias to give everything a more rugged look while protecting what would otherwise be paint. Speaking of, the body is wrapped in satin dark basalt vinyl that looks both purposeful and sleek. Infiniti doesn't mention any powertrain modifications or changes to the interior to outfit the Terrain Spec for overlanding duty except for the exhaust, which has been redirected to exit on the side.
Don't expect either of these to show up at your local Infiniti dealer anytime soon. It's more likely that they're studies to gauge customer interest in new directions for the range-topping QX80 SUV, be they performance variants or factory accessories.