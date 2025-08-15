Infiniti QX80 Track Spec and Terrain Spec Concepts Max Out On- and Off-Road

QX80 Terrain Spec

The raised Terrain Spec looks equally cool but has a different goal in mind. Instead of shredding its tires, it's designed to conquer off-road trails and provide a place to camp in the wilderness.

To that end, Infiniti has added a rooftop tent and a mega light bar across the top of the windshield. Beefy wheels are wrapped in all-terrain tires, and there are fender flares to cover them. Up front, there's also a set of limb risers — wires running from the hood to the roof to help push tree limbs away from the windshield on tight trails. One-off covers appear on the front and rear fascias to give everything a more rugged look while protecting what would otherwise be paint. Speaking of, the body is wrapped in satin dark basalt vinyl that looks both purposeful and sleek. Infiniti doesn't mention any powertrain modifications or changes to the interior to outfit the Terrain Spec for overlanding duty except for the exhaust, which has been redirected to exit on the side.

Don't expect either of these to show up at your local Infiniti dealer anytime soon. It's more likely that they're studies to gauge customer interest in new directions for the range-topping QX80 SUV, be they performance variants or factory accessories.