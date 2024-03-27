2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Gets a Little Truckier

Additional changes to the Santa Cruz's interior include a new steering wheel, redesigned air vents, and a new layout for the HVAC and radio controls. The change mimics what Hyundai's been doing with its newer models and reminds us of the new Kona and Sonata.

2025 Santa Cruz powertrains: Same as they ever were

When it comes to engines and drivetrains, the story is the same as it was last year. The base powertrain is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be had in either front- or all-wheel drive. If you want a little more poke, you can opt for a higher trim with the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder. It makes 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and is all-wheel-drive only.

The only notable change to the powertrain isn't even physical — for 2025, turbocharged models get a new tow mode. The base powertrain can tow up to 3,500 pounds and the turbocharged engine has a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds.

If you're into the new Santa Cruz, you can look for the 2025 to hit dealerships sometime this summer. Hyundai hasn't said how much it's going to cost yet, but we expect it to start somewhere around the current car's $28,000 starting price.