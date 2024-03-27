Polestar unveiled its third fully electric vehicle, the Polestar 4, roughly a year ago at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show. Sitting between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in size (which may be a bit confusing), now we know that the Polestar 4’s pricing will also fall between its smaller and larger sibling as well.

Volvo's electric arm announced today that the new performance crossover will start at $56,300, including a $1,400 destination charge. That isn't much more expensive than the Polestar 2 sedan's starting price of $51,300, though the Polestar 3 will ring in significantly higher at $74,800. In fact, Polestar announced that the most expensive model in the lineup would cost consumers several thousand dollars less than the original $85,300 originally proposed.