The 2025 Polestar 4 Will Start at $56,300

If Polestar can get start gaining traction in sales, this one could do well

2025 Polestar 4 profile
  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • Equipped with a single motor, the 2025 Polestar 4 will start at $56,300.
  • The top-of-the-line Polestar 4 comes with a dual-motor setup and extra features for a max price of $74,300.
  • The Polestar 4 will be available to order next month.

Polestar unveiled its third fully electric vehicle, the Polestar 4, roughly a year ago at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show. Sitting between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in size (which may be a bit confusing), now we know that the Polestar 4’s pricing will also fall between its smaller and larger sibling as well.

Volvo's electric arm announced today that the new performance crossover will start at $56,300, including a $1,400 destination charge. That isn't much more expensive than the Polestar 2 sedan's starting price of $51,300, though the Polestar 3 will ring in significantly higher at $74,800. In fact, Polestar announced that the most expensive model in the lineup would cost consumers several thousand dollars less than the original $85,300 originally proposed.

2025 Polestar 4 front

Bargain hunters will appreciate that the Polestar 4 starts with a one-motor option with 272 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque, with an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles. With the single-motor option (Polestar calls it Long Range Single Motor), the Polestar 4 isn’t particularly quick off the line; the automaker says it can move the odometer from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds. Add a motor and the price jumps to $64,300, but the crossover doubles the horsepower and torque (544 hp, 506 lb-ft). As you might expect, the all-wheel-drive version is much quicker, logging times of 3.8 seconds from zero to 60.

2025 Polestar 4 rear

At the top of the Polestar 4 line is the Long Range Dual Motor model with Plus and Performance Packs for $74,300. Note that’s still less than the starting price of the Polestar 3.

Standard fare for the Polestar 4 includes a massive 15.4-inch landscape-oriented touchscreen and Google built-in. In an unusual twist, the rear glass of the Polestar 4 is replaced with a high-definition feed that shows images from a roof-mounted camera.

The Polestar 4 will be available to order in North America in late April 2024, with deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Edmunds says

Polestar's new crossover is attractively priced. With the impending release of the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, the brand is pushing forward hard.

Kristin Shawby

