2026 Lamborghini Fenomeno Is a Track-Inspired Special Edition
Producing a combined 1,065 hp, the Fenomeno packs Lamborghini's most powerful V12 ever
Lamborghini's limited-run specials have only become more striking over the years, and the Fenomeno is the latest from Sant'Agata. The Reventón kicked things off in 2007, arriving toward the tail end of the Murciélago's production run. While it relied on the Murciélago as its base, it implemented styling inspired by a jet fighter while previewing cues that would resurface in the Aventador. Just 21 coupes were made, followed by 15 roadsters.
Since then, Lamborghini hasn't shied away from building more special editions. Think of a car like 2010's track-only Sesto Elemento, the one-of-four 2013 Veneno, or the reborn 2021 Countach. As it did with the Reventón, the Italian carmaker built these limited-run models upon a standard production model, allowing it to experiment with new technologies and styles. Oh, and it also got to attach a seven-figure price tag to vehicles whose development costs had long been paid for. Now it's the Fenomeno's turn.
Just a Revuelto reborn?
With just 29 units scheduled for production, the Lamborghini Fenomeno has fresh bones to build on thanks to the introduction of the Revuelto. It retains the base car's naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motor combo. While the engine's output rises by just 10 horsepower up to 824 hp, that's enough to make the Fenomeno's 6.5-liter heart the most powerful Lamborghini has ever produced.
Add in its three electric motors, two up front and one in the middle, and you get a total system output of 1,065 hp, or 64 more hp than a Revuelto. This configuration is also how the Fenomeno deploys power to all four wheels, with the electric motor taking care of the front pair and all of the V12's power reaching the rear. Like the Revuelto, it pairs an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission while allowing for a fully electric drive mode, even if it's just for short distances.
Instead, the Fenomeno differentiates itself by borrowing from the SC63 race car, namely its CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes. While the Revuelto comes standard with a CCB Plus ceramics, the special-edition model receives a unique rotor compound that increases its longevity and performance. These pair with updated dampers inspired by the SC63 and are firmer, keeping with the racing theme.
The Fenomeno also introduces Lamborghini's new 6D sensor, which measures acceleration and angular velocity in six axes. Essentially, this system allows the car to better understand its speed, side slip angle, and the friction between its tires and the road surface. By quickly sorting through this data, the Fenomeno's onboard stability and traction systems can better adapt to various driving situations.
Racecar hardware. Racecar looks.
Much like a concept car, the Fenomeno, with its limited-run nature, allows Lamborghini to dream a little from a styling perspective. It also allows the automaker to experiment with styling cues we might see on future models. The Fenomeno takes the marque's recent design language in a more motorsport-inspired direction. This is visible in the Fenomeno's vented hood, which incorporates an S-duct that channels the incoming air up and over its roof.
In the rear, the Fenomeno borrows from the Essenza SCV12, a track-only special edition. It does so with an extended tail and pairs them with carbon-fiber fins over its wheel arches. Along its sides, you'll find larger air intakes and a NACA duct-inspired design that improves its cooling efficiency by up to 30%.
The most striking element, however, is this car's rear wing, which connects to its wheel arches via a single line. This pairs with a Y-style light signature that pays homage to Lamborghini's current design era while giving the Fenomeno a bold look. The carmaker from Sant'Agata Bolognese has only embraced bolder aesthetics since the Reventón's 2007 unveiling, and the one-of-29 Fenomeno proves it is still willing to push boundaries in terms of both looks and performance.