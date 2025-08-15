2026 Lamborghini Fenomeno Is a Track-Inspired Special Edition

Lamborghini's limited-run specials have only become more striking over the years, and the Fenomeno is the latest from Sant'Agata. The Reventón kicked things off in 2007, arriving toward the tail end of the Murciélago's production run. While it relied on the Murciélago as its base, it implemented styling inspired by a jet fighter while previewing cues that would resurface in the Aventador. Just 21 coupes were made, followed by 15 roadsters.

Since then, Lamborghini hasn't shied away from building more special editions. Think of a car like 2010's track-only Sesto Elemento, the one-of-four 2013 Veneno, or the reborn 2021 Countach. As it did with the Reventón, the Italian carmaker built these limited-run models upon a standard production model, allowing it to experiment with new technologies and styles. Oh, and it also got to attach a seven-figure price tag to vehicles whose development costs had long been paid for. Now it's the Fenomeno's turn.