Ford Bronco 2-Door Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

You're not just losing a set of doors when you opt for the two-door Ford Bronco. You lose a seat (it's a two-person 50/50 split in the two-door versus a three-across 60/40 split in the four-door), and, pertinent to this test, there's a significant loss in cargo capacity. The Bronco four-door has 35.6 cubic feet of cargo space (38.3 cubes if you opt for the soft top), while the Bronco two-door has 22.4 cubic feet. The former is indicative of a large compact crossover, whereas the latter is like a small subcompact. For reference, the Bronco Sport, which is a large subcompact, has between 29.1 cubic feet and 32.5 cubic feet depending on trim level.

This cargo test will focus on the two-door Bronco, and specifically the two-door with the roof removed. Why? Well, I previously tested the two-door with the roof on, so I already had data for it as well as all other Broncos mentioned above. Second, taking the roof off and putting it back on again is a laborious and heavy process. It ain't a Miata. I figured seeing if there's a difference with the roof on and off might be useful to someone thinking about buying one. Also, I really didn't want to put the thing back on.