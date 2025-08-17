- The two-door Ford Bronco has 22.4 cubic feet of cargo space.
- Meanwhile, the four-door Bronco has anywhere between 35.6 and 38.3 cubic feet of space.
- Our real-world test shows what that difference means in terms of actual stuff.
Ford Bronco 2-Door Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?
The two-door Bronco has a much smaller cargo area than the four-door
You're not just losing a set of doors when you opt for the two-door Ford Bronco. You lose a seat (it's a two-person 50/50 split in the two-door versus a three-across 60/40 split in the four-door), and, pertinent to this test, there's a significant loss in cargo capacity. The Bronco four-door has 35.6 cubic feet of cargo space (38.3 cubes if you opt for the soft top), while the Bronco two-door has 22.4 cubic feet. The former is indicative of a large compact crossover, whereas the latter is like a small subcompact. For reference, the Bronco Sport, which is a large subcompact, has between 29.1 cubic feet and 32.5 cubic feet depending on trim level.
This cargo test will focus on the two-door Bronco, and specifically the two-door with the roof removed. Why? Well, I previously tested the two-door with the roof on, so I already had data for it as well as all other Broncos mentioned above. Second, taking the roof off and putting it back on again is a laborious and heavy process. It ain't a Miata. I figured seeing if there's a difference with the roof on and off might be useful to someone thinking about buying one. Also, I really didn't want to put the thing back on.
As you can see, this is not a large cargo area in terms of length. It's much shorter, in fact, than in any of those aforementioned subcompacts with roughly similar cargo volumes. The two-door Bronco makes up for this lack of length, however, with height and boxiness.
Before we go any further, this is what you'll find under the cargo floor: the jack, a funnel, and a space big enough for something but not a bag.
Moving on, then, to the bags. Here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-ons: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
To start, I fit the same bags in the same configuration that fit in the Bronco two-door when its roof was in place: everything but the Fancy Bag. A smaller duffel or a tote could fit in this space, but nothing else. This result is indeed indicative of a small subcompact crossover.
As you can clearly see, this arrangement still works with the roof removed, but you probably have the same question I had: Will that black bag on top fly out with the roof off?
Um, probably not? The swing gate is taller by 2-3 inches and it curves inward. I don't think the bag is going anywhere under acceleration, nor is it moving side to side. However, if I tried to jump the gorge or hit a big bump, it's possible this bag could fly up a bit and be ejected.
Maybe I could MacGyver some sort of extended cargo net that could clip into the four floor hooks or perhaps somewhere up on the roll bars? Alternatively, I suppose taking the roof off would be better for carrying a potted tree or something else exceedingly tall?
I don't know, this isn't the Potted Tree Test and I'm not starting an accessories business, so let's just leave this as the official result with weariness noted.
Now, if I were feeling really adventurous, I could also fit the Fancy Bag lengthwise with the roof off since there's no back window. Would I? No, as there's less swing gate lip holding it in place, but I literally could.
OK, so how does this compare to everything else in Broncoland? Well, taking off the roof only increases cargo capacity if you're feeling lucky or have procured that theoretical non-OEM cargo net to go over everything. This is therefore the worst Bronco cargo test performance possible. Then comes the two-door with the roof on. The Bronco Sport is next, fitting all my bags plus a 38-quart cooler and, if you get something other than a Bronco Sport Badlands and/or Sasquatch, a duffel bag.
As for the four-door Bronco, the five bags that filled up the two-door basically take up only half of the four-door's cargo area. To fill the space, I added two duffel bags, a 38-quart cooler, and the two front roof panels placed together like books down the middle. So yeah, not really close — the four-door is far more functional for people and their stuff.
Still, the two-door Bronco is delightful. It's more of a weekend toy, not unlike the roadster that sat beside it in my garage with its own roof removed, and for that purpose, its cargo space is really quite good. You can always fold a seat down (it does not go into the floor, FYI), which I did when I drove my family to the airport with three suitcases, a stroller and three backpacks. You could also plug a cargo box into the optional hitch if you really needed extra space. But there I go again with the accessories ideas.