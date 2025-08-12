While it's facing fierce competition from newer hybrid-powered minivans, the 2025 Honda Odyssey soldiers on to fight them all. On a recent road trip over a holiday weekend, I was reminded that even though the Odyssey may not be the newest van on the block, it still has a lot to offer. There's a reason that the minivan has become a cult classic within the Honda brand.

No hybrid, but instead a V6

At this point, the Honda Odyssey is actually the only minivan to not offer a hybrid powertrain. The Kia Carnival has one available, the Toyota Sienna requires you to get one, and even the ancient Chrysler Pacifica has a plug-in hybrid option. But not the Odyssey — it keeps an old-school V6 shared with other Honda products, like the Pilot and Passport.

Here's the good news: For a minivan, the Odyssey has some pretty darn good power. And that comes in handy on a road trip. With 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque on tap, I could keep up with highway traffic and make passes without issue. It never felt like a compromised engine — just smooth and confident.