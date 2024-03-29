Do Not Buy a New Fisker Ocean

The current Ocean OS 2.0 software build

We published an article in February detailing our myriad frustrations with our Ocean in its then-current form (software build 1.11). Among our many issues with the car, we noted the unreliability of the key fob, random failures of driving aids like the blind-spot monitor, the audio system volume not responding to user input, the audio system failing completely, Bluetooth connectivity dropping, and the car's tendency to roll back on a hill — you know, like when you were learning to drive a manual transmission.

A few days after we published that story, we downloaded and installed a massive update to the car's governing software. Dubbed Ocean OS 2.0, the three-part update promised to bring numerous quality-of-life improvements — including fixing some of our most glaring complaints — and introduce new features, such as trailer sway control and a new menu that shows the charging performance of the roof-mounted solar panels.

Installing the first part of the update rendered the car inoperable for 30 minutes, but the next two automatically downloaded and installed without us requesting or having to accept the updates. Since the process happened so seamlessly, it's hard to know exactly when they occurred but they were completed sometime in the week or so following the initial update. This is notable because Fisker initially said the updates would render the car undrivable for up to two hours each, but it turned out to be much easier than that. Other vehicles in general don't download or install updates while driving or charging, giving the Ocean a leg up on that front.

Impressions from our team post-update are mixed, as some of our ownership issues have been addressed but problems remain. Rex Tokeshi-Torres, associate manager of vehicle operations, says, "It was pretty common for the dashboard to display a list of errors when I started the car, but post-update, the instrument panel is refreshingly warning light-free. The touchscreen interface responds noticeably more quickly to user inputs. Unfortunately, the useful consumption display (the electric equivalent of a gas car's mpg estimate) has disappeared, and we haven't been able to find it — if it exists at all — in any submenu screen yet."

Senior reviews editor Brian Wong also spent time with the Ocean post-update and had this to say: "The biggest quality-of-life improvement has been the key fob. It now works on the first click and doesn't require you to hold the fob up to the door handle to unlock the Ocean in a timely fashion. There's also a true brake hold feature now, too. When you stop, the speedometer disappears and the instrument cluster instead displays a large 'H' to indicate the vehicle is being held. Then when you press the throttle, you glide away. However, there's a catch — Fisker didn't want people leaving the vehicle with automatic vehicle hold activated and the Ocean still in drive. So the system uses a weight sensor to detect if the seat is still occupied, and if it thinks you've exited the vehicle, the Ocean goes into park. The problem is that this sensor is way too sensitive, as I found while I shifted my weight in the seat at a stoplight. Imagine my surprise when I pressed the accelerator and nothing happened. The car had put itself into park with no warning! Even something as simple as leaning across to grab something off the passenger seat can trigger this. Yes, Fisker has made some improvements with this update but overall, the Ocean's systems still need more refinement."

All 2023 vehicles sold at the drastically low starting price will be loaded with Ocean OS 2.0 at the time of delivery.

Still missing promised features

When you look at a car's window sticker and see the list of features included on your vehicle, you expect them to be there, right? That's not the case with the Ocean, which was launched in an unfinished state with an astounding number of missing features. Items listed on the Monroney window sticker but still not active include adaptive cruise control and an automated parking system. Other features not listed on the window sticker and also not active include automated lane centering and the Powerbank vehicle-to-load charging system, which allows the Fisker to power high-voltage devices using an adapter that plugs into the charging port.

In a January 2024 interview with Automotive News Europe, CEO Henrik Fisker affirmed adaptive cruise control and other unspecified "missing advanced driver-assistance systems" would be released on April 1, 2024. That target will be missed, with a Fisker representative saying that these features are on the roadmap for over-the-air updates for 2024 but declining to provide a more specific timetable.

When you invest in the car, you also invest in the company

So the car itself remains buggy and incomplete, but for an established automaker, that's not necessarily a death sentence. The issues we experienced with a Chevrolet Blazer EV we purchased for our long-term test fleet are well-documented and likely contributed to a stop-sale order for the electric SUV that lasted months. But even though Chevrolet, and GM overall, have had a difficult time with new EVs based on the Ultium battery platform, any reasonable person would expect that one of the world's biggest automakers would figure out a solution eventually.

But a startup like Fisker doesn't have the benefit of time. The company is suffering from a series of blows, from a proposed EV-building partnership with Nissan falling through to its stock being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange because the share price fell below required levels. The possibility that the automaker won't exist in a year (a section of the company's 2023 financial results is titled "Substantial Doubt About Fisker’s Ability to Continue as a Going Concern") should be the single most important consideration for interested shoppers.

Instead of asking, "When will Fisker fix my car?" shoppers will have to come to terms with more existential questions. "What happens to my car if Fisker ceases operations? Will the updates that unlock the features I paid for be released on time? Will the software bugs I'm experiencing ever be fixed? Who will service the car if Fisker isn't around?"