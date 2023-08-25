Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. U-Drags: Dodge Durango Hellcat vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: Can Gasoline Strike Back?

U-Drags: Dodge Durango Hellcat vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: Can Gasoline Strike Back?

The Model Y can't match the Durango Hellcat's noise or ridiculousness, but is it faster down our U-Drags track?

udrags_dodge_durango-hellcat_vs_tesla_model-y-performance_2.jpg
  • Brian Wongby
    Senior Reviews Editor
    Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.
  • The Durango Hellcat has an advantage of 254 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque over the Model Y.
  • Despite being heavier, the Dodge also has a better weight-to-power ratio, which should make this a close battle.
  • The unique U-Drags format incorporates a standing start, a full quarter mile, hard braking, aggressive cornering and a rolling race to settle the argument.

Our latest U-Drags battle pits a supercharger against Supercharging, pairing up the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with our long-term Tesla Model Y Performance. This is the second time we've put a Dodge with that bonkers Hellcat engine up against electric competition; if you haven't seen that first video, spoiler alert: It didn't go so well for the Challenger Black Ghost against the Kia EV6 GT.

Working in the Durango Hellcat's favor is the raw output of that supercharged 6.2-liter V8. It puts 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque down to all four wheels courtesy of an eight-speed auto. The Tesla's power figures (456 hp and 497 lb-ft) are much more modest, but it enjoys the advantage (as all EVs do) of all of its torque being available right from the start. But the Durango does have a better weight-to-power ratio of 7.84 pounds per hp, which beats the Model Y Performance's 9.69 pounds per hp by a healthy margin.

Which of these faster-than-they-need-to-be SUVs will come out on top? You'll have to watch to find out.

Search EV tax credits and rebates in your area
See Electric Vehicle Rebates

Edmunds says

In our U-Drags experience, we know that you count out these EVs at your own peril. Despite the power advantage that the Durango Hellcat enjoys in this matchup, this battle should be close all the way to the finish line.

Brian Wongby

Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
Discover the unrivaled
100% Electric BMW iX.
Learn more at BMWUSA.com 
2023 GMC Acadia
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Pilot
Shop Now at ShopHonda.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2023 Polestar 2
Shop Now at Polestar.com 

Related information

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recommended