U-Drags: Dodge Durango Hellcat vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: Can Gasoline Strike Back?

Our latest U-Drags battle pits a supercharger against Supercharging, pairing up the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with our long-term Tesla Model Y Performance. This is the second time we've put a Dodge with that bonkers Hellcat engine up against electric competition; if you haven't seen that first video, spoiler alert: It didn't go so well for the Challenger Black Ghost against the Kia EV6 GT.

Working in the Durango Hellcat's favor is the raw output of that supercharged 6.2-liter V8. It puts 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque down to all four wheels courtesy of an eight-speed auto. The Tesla's power figures (456 hp and 497 lb-ft) are much more modest, but it enjoys the advantage (as all EVs do) of all of its torque being available right from the start. But the Durango does have a better weight-to-power ratio of 7.84 pounds per hp, which beats the Model Y Performance's 9.69 pounds per hp by a healthy margin.

Which of these faster-than-they-need-to-be SUVs will come out on top? You'll have to watch to find out.