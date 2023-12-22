GM Issues Stop-Sale for Chevy Blazer EV Due to Software Glitches

Late Friday evening, Chevrolet issued a statement confirming a stop-sale order for the new Blazer EV electric SUV.

"We are aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced some software quality issues," Chevrolet said. "To ensure our customers have a great experience with their vehicle, we are temporarily pausing sales of Blazer EVs. Our team is working quickly to roll out a fix, and owners will be contacted with further information on how to schedule their update. We apologize for the inconvenience."

It's hardly a coincidence that this news comes right on the heels of our story detailing the 23, count 'em, 23 issues we're having with the long-term tester we purchased two months ago. A laundry list of software issues has rendered our Blazer EV unusable, and the car is still sitting in a Chevy dealer's service center with no return date in sight.

As it turns out, we aren't alone. InsideEVs recently published an article citing numerous problems customers are having with their Blazer EVs. Even worse, the story includes negative testimony from buyers of other Ultium-powered General Motors vehicles, like the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV.

"Customer satisfaction is our priority," Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell said in a statement, "and as such, we will take a brief pause on new deliveries."