Fisker Is Trying to Offload Ocean SUVs for $14K Each

Just when we thought the Fisker Ocean couldn't get any cheaper, the company is now trying to mass-sell a bunch of its SUVs at a cut-rate price. According to a report from Reuters on Wednesday, Fisker is seeking approval to sell 3,321 examples of the Ocean to a vehicle leasing company at the super-low price of about $14,000 per car.

The move is part of Fisker's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. If approved by a judge, the ailing carmaker would sell the Oceans to New York-based American Lease in a deal totaling roughly $46.3 million. American Lease works with rideshare drivers, offering a fleet of cars for lease or rent in New York. In May, American Lease agreed to buy 2,100 Oceans, but is now asking for all 3,321 EVs currently ready for sale.