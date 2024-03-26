Supply chain disruptions, EV battery longevity concerns, consumer anxiety about range, and charging infrastructure frustrations have hindered the auto industry’s push to pure electricity over the past few years. Now, new consumer survey results from Edmunds on consideration of electric vehicles illustrate a significant mismatch between car shopper preferences and the realities of today's EV market that could be reflective of current market challenges.

According to the 2024 Edmunds EV Sentiment Survey1, there are sizable gaps between what consumers say are critical EV purchase considerations — namely price, brand trust, vehicle body type and driving range — and the actual vehicles available for purchase.

Sales of EVs rose in 2023 to 6.9% new vehicle market share, up from 5.2% in 2022. But Edmunds analysts have predicted that the rate of growth will slow through 2024, increasing to just 8% market share.

Here are the biggest differentials in consumer expectations compared to market realities.

EV shoppers are seeking prices far below current EV costs