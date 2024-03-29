Oh, Cool, Our $69K Fisker Ocean Is Only Worth $21K Now

Depreciation is a normal part of car ownership; the moment you drive a brand-new vehicle off the lot, it starts to lose money. But often times, extenuating circumstances can lead to a car's rate of depreciation accelerating. Which brings us to our long-term Fisker Ocean, a car on which we have officially taken a big, hot, carpeted-jacuzzi-in-a-depressing-motel-room bath.

We bought a 2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme for our long-term test fleet in January — as in, two months ago. At the time, we paid $69,012 for a pretty loaded example of Fisker's electric SUV, with the promise of over-the-air enhancements to come.

But following a brunt of bad news for Fisker, Inc. this week — including rumors of bankruptcy and a mega price drop on 2023 model-year Oceans in an effort to boost cash flow — we thought it wise to have our Ocean appraised at our local CarMax store. (Full discolsure: Edmunds is a division of CarMax.) The appraisal we received was shocking, to say the least.