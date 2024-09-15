We bought a Fisker Ocean in mid-January knowing there were bugs to be squashed, kinks to be ironed out … you get the idea. It was a work in progress: A car with good bones but a troubled central nervous system. But what happens when your brand-new SUV is no longer a work in progress, not because the work is completed but because the company doing the work is bankrupt?

It's been nearly three months since Fisker filed for bankruptcy, which came just a couple of months after we decided not to endorse its product. How are things going? Not great!

Here's a sampling of where our Fisker Ocean currently stands. Most of these problems predate Fisker filing for bankruptcy, the majority of which will never be fixed.

The key fob keeps dying

We've replaced the battery in our Fisker Ocean's key fob three times. This is annoying, and not just because getting the fob open to replace the battery is a pain in the neck. Like many electric vehicles, the Ocean does not have a physical key. So, when the fob dies, you need to hold it up against the driver's door handle to unlock the vehicle. This usually works, but we've had instances where the car simply doesn't recognize the fob.