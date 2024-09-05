Our Fisker Ocean Takes On the VW Golf R in Edmunds' U-Drags

Life with our long-term Fisker Ocean has been interesting to say the least. But one thing that's never let us down is the electric SUV's quick performance. That's what EVs do best.

That's why we decided to put it up against a Volkswagen Golf R in our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags. This might seem like a weird comparison, but hang on. Each of the Fisker's 468 electric horsepower has to carry around 11.46 pounds. The Golf's 315 horses have to handle 10.97 pounds each. Those are super similar power-to-weight ratios, and both cars use all-wheel drive.

Really, that makes this race anyone's game. Which one wins? Watch the video below to find out.