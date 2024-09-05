Skip to main content

Our Fisker Ocean Takes On the VW Golf R in Edmunds' U-Drags

Can our long-term Fisker redeem itself on the drag strip?

Fisker vs Golf R U-Drag V1.jpg
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • Our long-term Fisker Ocean has had a turbulent time at Edmunds so far.
  • But there's something we haven't done with it yet: a drag race.
  • So can it beat a Volkswagen Golf R? Watch on to find out.

Life with our long-term Fisker Ocean has been interesting to say the least. But one thing that's never let us down is the electric SUV's quick performance. That's what EVs do best.

That's why we decided to put it up against a Volkswagen Golf R in our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags. This might seem like a weird comparison, but hang on. Each of the Fisker's 468 electric horsepower has to carry around 11.46 pounds. The Golf's 315 horses have to handle 10.97 pounds each. Those are super similar power-to-weight ratios, and both cars use all-wheel drive.

Really, that makes this race anyone's game. Which one wins? Watch the video below to find out.

