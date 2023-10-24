Fisker Lowers the Price of Top Ocean Extreme, but Others Are More Expensive

Fisker has announced that it is adjusting the retail price of its new Ocean SUV, with costs coming down for the top-spec Extreme trim but increasing for the entry-level Sport and midtier Ultra. CEO Henrik Fisker cited “competitive realities” as the reason for the pricing changes.

Buyers of the Extreme will be happiest. Originally priced at $68,999, the new $7,500 markdown means this fully loaded version will now start at $61,499 (all prices exclude destination and processing charges). Luckily, current Extreme buyers and order-holders aren’t being left out in the cold. The automaker will give those folks a $7,500 “price adjustment” even if their car is already in production.

On the other hand, the Ocean Sport will now cost $38,999, up from $37,499, and the Ocean Ultra sees a price hike from $49,999 to $52,999. Sport and Ultra order-holders who placed their orders before November 5, 2023, will still benefit from the lower pricing of these two trims.

In addition to the pricing tweaks, Fisker has also announced that the Ocean Ultra will manage an EPA-estimated 350 miles on a charge, which is slightly less than the Extreme's 360 miles. EPA estimates for the Sport trim have still not been announced, but Fisker says it will travel up to 231 miles before it needs to be recharged.