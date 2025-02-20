Jeep, Ram, Dodge and More Getting Eyes-Off, Hands-Free Driving — Just Not Right Now

Plenty of automakers are hard at work making autonomous driving more than just science fiction. GM and Ford already have systems in place called, respectively, Super Cruise and BlueCruise, and today Stellantis, the parent company to brands like Ram, Jeep, Dodge, and more, announced its new Level 3 system called STLA AutoDrive is ready for deployment.

The company says the new system allows for eyes-off, hands-free driving at speeds of up to 37 mph, even at night or in light rain. When the conditions are met, drivers will be able to push a button in the car and AutoDrive will take over. While the speed is limited, Stellantis said it's actively working on developments that could enable speeds up to 59 mph and even take you off-road in certain scenarios.

According to Stellantis, the system was developed entirely in-house. The idea is to give drivers time back while they're slogging their way through stop-and-go traffic or in urban areas. That means that, for now at least, you will only be able to use the system in cities, suburban neighborhoods, and similar places with a lot of infrastructure.