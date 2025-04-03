Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Dodge Charger EV: Old Rivals, New Twist

This U-Drag features two classic nameplates … but in a way you haven't seen before

U-Drags: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Dodge Charger Scat Pack
  • written by
    edited by
  • Mustang and Charger: Classic American muscle, right?
  • Wrong. In 2025, both of these names can be had as full EVs.
  • Sacrilegious as it may be, we put them on our U-Drags track anyway to see who's quickest.

The Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger are classic American muscle nameplates, but in 2025 those names have a whole different meaning. Both of them have been fully electrified, and while they don't look, sound, or handle anything like they have before, we thought we'd put the two iconic American nameplates to the test on the Edmunds U-Drags course.

The Mustang Mach-E is the more familiar of the two. It's been out for a few years now, and while some cried foul when it first came out, Ford has had no trouble selling them. The GT model we have here makes 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque thanks to two electric motors (one front, one rear). It weighs in at 4,950 pounds — and while that might sound like a lot, it's still half a ton lighter than the Charger. 

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack tipped our scales at 5,974 pounds. It makes more power and torque (670 hp, 627 lb-ft), has all-wheel drive, and has a better power-to-weight ratio, but drag races aren't run on paper. Check out the video below to see which electrified American icon takes home the gold.

Nick Yekikian

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clonts

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

