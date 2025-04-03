Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Dodge Charger EV: Old Rivals, New Twist

The Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger are classic American muscle nameplates, but in 2025 those names have a whole different meaning. Both of them have been fully electrified, and while they don't look, sound, or handle anything like they have before, we thought we'd put the two iconic American nameplates to the test on the Edmunds U-Drags course.

The Mustang Mach-E is the more familiar of the two. It's been out for a few years now, and while some cried foul when it first came out, Ford has had no trouble selling them. The GT model we have here makes 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque thanks to two electric motors (one front, one rear). It weighs in at 4,950 pounds — and while that might sound like a lot, it's still half a ton lighter than the Charger.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack tipped our scales at 5,974 pounds. It makes more power and torque (670 hp, 627 lb-ft), has all-wheel drive, and has a better power-to-weight ratio, but drag races aren't run on paper. Check out the video below to see which electrified American icon takes home the gold.