New Dodge Charger and Daytona EV: Will Mopar's Next-Gen Muscle Cars Be Able to Hang?

Dodge Charger Sixpack vs. Ford Mustang

The new Ford Mustang is the last of the old-school pony car trio, and if you want a new sport coupe with a V8 engine up front, power going to the rear and a manual transmission, it's your only option.

The 500-hp Mustang Dark Horse has grip for days, great balance and near record-setting braking performance. We'd be impressed if the new Charger could match the Mustang's sports car cred, but in a straight line? We're pretty sure the Dodge will have the edge, considering the manual Dark Horse needed 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph in our testing and an automatic Mustang GT is only a few tenths quicker. The high-output Charger's 50 extra horsepower, huge torque advantage and AWD traction mean it'll likely laugh the Mustang off the drag strip.

Dodge's interior looks at least as nice as what's available in the Mustang, with a big screen and high-quality graphics. Also, since the two-door Charger has the same length wheelbase as the sedan, you'll likely have way more room in the back seat of the Charger than in the Mustang. The Charger also has a liftback trunk opening, so expect a major advantage in cargo space.

The Mustang has a few upsides of its own, though. Dodge won't sell you a convertible, and considering even the standard-output Charger has over 400 hp, we highly doubt you'll be able to get one under $35,000 like you can with a four-cylinder Mustang EcoBoost. Oh, and unless Dodge figures out a rear-drive drift mode for the gas car — more on the EV in a bit — the Mustang will probably be more fun for tomfoolery too. Plus, even if the Charger has an excellent automatic transmission and Mopar manages to get a good sound out of that straight-six, it won't match the experience of a V8 and a manual.