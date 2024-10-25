- Dodge's new Charger will have both gas-powered and fully electric variants.
- We'll miss Dodge's V8s, but the Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six is a beast.
- It's hard to see the Charger EV beating the Tesla Model 3 in performance, let alone value and range.
- Here's how the Chargers should stack up against some key rivals.
New Dodge Charger and Daytona EV: Will Mopar's Next-Gen Muscle Cars Be Able to Hang?
Here's how the new Charger Sixpack and Charger Daytona EV stack up against the competition
The Dodge Challenger is dead, and the Dodge Charger as we know it might as well be. Both will soon be revived as either an EV or a so-called muscle car with a truck engine.
We get it, you're skeptical. We are too. So let's take a closer look at how these new cars will actually stack up against their competition.
Dodge Charger Sixpack
We'll start with the gas-powered Charger Sixpack. And while the V8-powered Charger is dead, that doesn't mean we won't have fast, loud, tire-smoking versions in our future. In place of the old car's 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s, we're getting two versions of the new Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six, the same engine that scoots the Ram 1500 to 60 mph quicker than the old Viper-engined Ram SRT-10.
Dodge will sell two versions of the gas-powered Charger at launch: a two-door with the high-output Hurricane and a sedan with the standard-output engine. Both come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. With 550 horsepower and all-wheel drive, we're guessing the high-output car will smoke the old Charger 392 and maybe even hang with Hellcats on a drag strip. Expect a 0-60 mph time in the low 4 seconds. If we had to guess, we'd say Dodge is working on at least one version of the Hurricane with 600-plus horsepower, but that'll be a few years down the line.
The standard-output four-door lines up best with the previous-gen Charger R/T's 5.7-liter V8. We bet the twin-turbo straight-six's 420 hp will feel pretty good.
Dodge Charger Sixpack vs. Ford Mustang
The new Ford Mustang is the last of the old-school pony car trio, and if you want a new sport coupe with a V8 engine up front, power going to the rear and a manual transmission, it's your only option.
The 500-hp Mustang Dark Horse has grip for days, great balance and near record-setting braking performance. We'd be impressed if the new Charger could match the Mustang's sports car cred, but in a straight line? We're pretty sure the Dodge will have the edge, considering the manual Dark Horse needed 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph in our testing and an automatic Mustang GT is only a few tenths quicker. The high-output Charger's 50 extra horsepower, huge torque advantage and AWD traction mean it'll likely laugh the Mustang off the drag strip.
Dodge's interior looks at least as nice as what's available in the Mustang, with a big screen and high-quality graphics. Also, since the two-door Charger has the same length wheelbase as the sedan, you'll likely have way more room in the back seat of the Charger than in the Mustang. The Charger also has a liftback trunk opening, so expect a major advantage in cargo space.
The Mustang has a few upsides of its own, though. Dodge won't sell you a convertible, and considering even the standard-output Charger has over 400 hp, we highly doubt you'll be able to get one under $35,000 like you can with a four-cylinder Mustang EcoBoost. Oh, and unless Dodge figures out a rear-drive drift mode for the gas car — more on the EV in a bit — the Mustang will probably be more fun for tomfoolery too. Plus, even if the Charger has an excellent automatic transmission and Mopar manages to get a good sound out of that straight-six, it won't match the experience of a V8 and a manual.
Dodge Charger Daytona EV
"I don't care." That's what recently retired Dodge CEO and father of the Hellcat Tim Kuniskis said about the efficiency of the Charger EV. The Charger will be a performance car first and an EV second.
There will be two variants at launch: the Daytona R/T and the Daytona Scat Pack, both with two doors, dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. Sedans are coming later. You can tell the EVs apart from the gas cars because they have a big 'ol hole in the nose to create downforce, just like the new Corvette ZR1.
The R/T will peak at nearly 500 hp, and Dodge is expecting it to deliver well over 300 miles of range. The Scat Pack, however, will deliver 670 hp, plus it'll have Drift and Donut modes that send a whole lot of torque to the rear so you can kick out the tail with variable slip angles. Line lock — aka burnout mode — is included too.
For the first model year, all Scat Packs get the Track package, which includes unique wheels, ultra-wide sticky tires, an adaptive suspension and big brakes. A range-topping Banshee model will also be coming a few years down the road with 800-volt architecture, allowing it to charge at faster rates, and a two-speed transmission for better top-end performance.
Dodge Charger EV vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance
The electric Charger's most obvious competitor — which is also front of mind because we just bought one — is the new Tesla Model 3 Performance. Here's the thing: We don't think the Charger will be able to hang. We just brought the M3P to our track, and Tesla's $55,000 sport sedan hit 60 mph in 3 seconds flat and ran the quarter mile in 11 seconds.
Even if Dodge is spot on with its Daytona Scat Pack claims of 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and the quarter mile in 11.5, it'll get stomped by the Tesla. The Tesla should have about 40 miles more range, too, and for the first time, the Model 3 is a genuinely well-rounded performance car we could live with every day.
Of course, it's not without flaws. We found the Model 3's supposed Drift mode ultra frustrating and unwilling to actually cut power to the front axle, plus the Tesla doesn't make any fun noises.
The Charger, meanwhile, will have what Dodge calls the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. Take a listen.
It's meant to emulate the sound and, importantly, the rumble and feel of a muscle car's gas engine. We'll have to sample it in person, but it sounds pretty gnarly to us.
Dodge Charger EV vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
The Ioniq 5 N is a riot; it's not quite as quick as the Tesla, but with a lot more visceral punch and aural theater. Hyundai has a drive mode that simulates the sound and feel of a gas performance car, complete with a synthetic exhaust note and paddle-shiftable gears. It's pretty convincing, if that's your thing. Oh, and the Hyundai has a Drift mode. It rules.
The Charger should have a bit more range, but the performance numbers we got out of the Ioniq 5 N are right on top of what Dodge is claiming for the Daytona Scat Pack, and the Dodge is only a couple thousand dollars more. This matchup should make for an especially entertaining episode of Edmunds U-Drags. Just saying.
Dodge Charger EV vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
If we're having this conversation, we need to mention the Mustang Mach-E GT. It's the only other car (for now) that can lay claim to the electric muscle car label — kind of. First off, it's a four-door crossover thing, and beyond that, there's no Drift mode, no fun noises, and the handling isn't as sharp as that of the two other EVs mentioned here.
No, the new Charger ain't what it used to be. But gas or electric, we can't wait to get our hands on this one.